If Micah and Marcus Darnell ever need a breather from the action on the football field, or a reminder of the support they have off it, all they have to do is look to the sideline.
That’s where they’ll see their father, Clements High School head football coach Bobby Darnell, as well as gaggle of a dozen or more family members, encouraging and cheering them on. It’s been a constant through the twin brothers’ years of being coached by their father, including the last two seasons on Clements’ varsity football team.
And it’s one they’ll forever relish as they come down the home stretch of their senior seasons hoping to help Clements make the UIL playoffs for the first time since 2007. The Rangers were 4-0 heading in Saturday’s game against the 3-1 Ridge Point Panthers.
As the starting quarterback, Micah Darnell has thrown six touchdown passes without an interception while adding two rushing touchdowns for an offense averaging nearly 38 points per game. Marcus Darnell, meanwhile, is the team’s second-leading receiver and has even caught one of his brother’s scoring tosses.
Having the support of close family and friends at nearly every game, as well as their father roaming the sidelines every week, is a support system both brothers said is instrumental to their play on the field.
“I can’t even describe how much it helps,” Marcus Darnell said. “Every game, we’ll hear our mom – the loudest voice in the stands – cheering us on. Our sister is always up there leading the student section. I’ll look up and see all of our little cousins waving at me or yelling for me, too.”
The bond between player and coach is always a unique one, even more so when both are your own flesh and blood. Bobby Darnell is in his 17th year of coaching overall and his sixth year as the Rangers’ head coach – but said the last two have been the most special.
“It might be a job and a career choice for me, but it’s still more about having a front row seat to my children’s high school career and athletic career,” he said. “That’s really what I try to focus on.”
His sons echoed the sentiment.
“He’s always there to make sure we keep our heads up, stay motivated and stay focused on the goal,” Micah Darnell said.
Both twins said they were always around football, as their father’s coaching career began about six months after they were born, and he has had a hand in just about every athletic season in the boys’ lives.
“I don’t remember a start to loving football – it’s always just been a part of us,” Marcus Darnell said. “We’ve always been a football family.”
Micah Darnell said having that family not only on the sidelines but in life, has been among the most rewarding aspects.
“This is really cool," he said. "With it being senior year it’s kind of sad because we’re coming to the end of playing for him. But it’s been really special, and it’s a really cool feeling playing with your dad as the head coach. I always wonder how much different our experience would have been if our head coach hadn’t been our dad.”
Family matters
Thankfully, they have not had to find out, and have gotten to share their high school football experience with the ones they cherish most.
The Clements clan had become entrenched in the area long before Micah and Marcus became varsity football players. But whether it was at an apartment in Sugar Land’s New Territory – Bobby Danrell’s first home in the area – or their current home just down the street from the high school, one thing has never changed according to the Darnell football trio.
At some point there needs to be time away from the film study, scouring the playbook, and scouting opposing defenses. And the Darnell trio knows that without their support system, none of what they are doing right now is possible. So, when there is down time away from the field or practice is over, Bobby Darnell said the family tries to have dinner together most every night, often with a home-cooked meal by his wife, daughter, or one of his sons.
They will also binge TV shows and movies together, or watch a YouTube breakdown of a Marvel movie – a favorite among many in the family. It sounds like simple activities, but the Darnells know that family time is more crucial than any fourth down they could ever convert.
“It truly is faith, family and football that we try to go by,” Bobby said. “It’s really about connecting as often as possible.”
The Darnells are a churchgoing family, often attending River Pointe Church in Richmond or St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land – which is also where Bobby Darnell was married and where Micah, Marcus and their sister were baptized.
Additionally, the family likes to take vacations with all 23-28 family members on all sides, including a weeklong Disney Cruise and subsequent trip to Disney World that Micah said his grandparents surprised the family with in 2019.
“We’re always making jokes, being goofy and everything… and we went through all of Disney World in like, three days,” Micah Darnell said. “A lot of families, when they’re together for that long, they might get annoyed with each other. But you don’t really see that with us – we’re always joking around and having a good time.”
Marcus Darnell pointed to the family’s Christmas tradition as more evidence of the family’s bond that has carried them thus far. Each year, he said much of the family comes to the Darnells’ house. The following day, everyone gathers at their grandparents’ house for laughs, gift opening, and more before spending the night.
“It’s like a big Christmas party,” he said. “…It just shows our family just loves being around each other and being there for each other. We never get tired of each other – it’s a great environment to be around, having that support 24/7 in all that we do.”
Special support
On the football field, the father and son trio are at the forefront of what could potentially be a history-making season for the Rangers. The team is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2009, and is attempting to make the UIL playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The eight wins between last season and early this campaign is more wins than any of the three previous graduating classes has ever accumulated in a two-year stretch, Bobby Darnell said – and his sons have been at the forefront. All three used the same word to describe the experience of what has been accomplished, and that it has been alongside family – “special.”
“It’s a joy to be able to see them anytime I want and for them to visually see the fruits of their labor,” said Bobby, who is in his sixth year as Clements’ head coach. “We always talk about hard work paying off, and for them to be able to be the class that is seeing it pay off for them is phenomenal… That’s showing them there is a process to do things. If you go about it the right way, the results can be really fantastic.”
The brothers have played on the same athletic teams for all but one year in their lives from when they started playing flag football at the age of four, which they believe helps them lead the Rangers’ offense on the field.
“It’s always been an advantage for us, because the chemistry is already there,” Marcus said. “It’s having a teammate 24/7 that you understand and you’re always on the same page with.”
But as always, both twins know it’s impossible without their support system, and are eager to share every second of their final ride with the Rangers with those they love.
“Our whole family is pretty much always around for each other," Marcus Darnell said. "We make it out to everyone else’s events – all of our little cousins are in different sports, so we try to go out and support them, because they’re always in the stands supporting us. …They’re all watching everything that Micah and I do. We’re the oldest of the group, so I feel like they look up to us, and it’s our job to make sure we help mold them to be great human beings when they grow up.”
Neither son knows exactly what they might do after high school, though both would play football in a heartbeat.
Micah Darnell said he would like to be part of a college’s sports media team to follow his passion of editing photos and creating videos while still remaining around sports. Marcus Darnell, meanwhile, wants to major in communications or broadcast journalism as an extension of creating the hype videos and graphics seen on Clements’ football Twitter account – many of which he and his brother created.
Whatever they do and however their final season together ends, their father is soaking up every moment.
“It’s been fantastic and a unique situation,” Bobby said. “And I’ve loved every single second of it.”
