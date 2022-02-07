It’s been a banner season already for the Austin Lady Bulldogs, who have sewn up their first playoff berth in eight seasons. But they’re looking for a district title, The Dulles Lady Vikings on the other hand, are looking for a second straight District 20-6A crown after shaking off an early-season slump.
Both won their only game last week, staying tied at the top of the standings entering the regular season's final week.
The Lady Bulldogs reeled off another win last week, taking down George Ranch 68-46 on Feb. 1. Austin (25-5, 11-1 district) has now won five straight games as they seek their first district title in more than a decade.
Gabby Johnson posted another stellar performance for the Lady Bulldogs against George Ranch, scoring 24 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Andrea Sturdivant continued her sterling freshman campaign with 19 points and four assists, while India Jackson posted her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Dulles (22-6, 11-1) won their 11th straight game with a 65-21 victory over Ridge Point on Feb. 1 to keep pace. Three players scored in double figures to lead the Lady Vikings’ balanced attack, paced by Nya Threatt’s 12 points. Threatt also added six assists, while Taylor Gerard blocked five shots on the defensive end and Samaria Pinkney tied a season-high with eight rebounds.
Two freshmen led the way for the Bush Lady Broncos in a 41-35 win over Travis on Feb. 2, as Jadesyn Hardeman had 12 points and Kambree Adams had 11 of her own. Chelsea Osamore grabbed seven rebounds while Crystal Schultz had five steals for Bush (10-21, 4-8), which snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.
Boys
Jackson Fields led the way for the Elkins Knights with 16 points, nine rebounds, and two blocked shots in their 59-58 win over Clements on Feb. 1. Chris Johnson also had a solid all-around game with 12 points, six rebounds, and eight assists as the Knights (25-5, 10-0) won their 10th consecutive game.
The Austin Bulldogs snapped their three-game losing streak with a 44-35 victory over George Ranch on Feb. 1, moving to 12-17 overall and 2-8 in District 20-6A. Brian Annune’s double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds) paced the Bulldogs, while Tylon Harris had 13 points and Ethan To added 10 points of his own.
On the Class 5A front, the Hightower Hurricanes bounced back from last week’s lossto Marshall with a blowout of their own as they raced past Richmond Foster by a score of 82-53 on Feb. 1. Solid all-around games from Aaron Williams (18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) and Jacory Chatman (18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists) paced a balanced scoring attack for the Hurricanes (21-9, 11-2), while Traeveon Hannah had 16 points.
