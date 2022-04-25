As the regular season winds to a close, the District 24-5A race has tightened as Kempner, Terry, and Lamar Consolidated battle it out for the district’s final playoff slot. Last week, the Cougars took a big step toward clinching.
Kempner swept a pair of games from Hightower by scores of 15-2 and 11-2, while Lamar Consolidated took both games against Terry to tighten the race entering the regular season’s final week of play.
The Cougars (14-11-1, 8-6 district) currently hold a one-game advantage over both Terry (12-13, 7-7) and Lamar Consolidated (10-17, 7-7) with two games remaining this week.
“The kids know that the playoffs are in their hands, we control our destiny and they responded with a great effort tonight,” head coach Eric Folkerts said last week.
In local softball action, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers exacted a measure of revenge last week, taking down Travis 10-4 in the regular season finale to finish the regular season 22-7 overall and 11-3 in district play. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play George Ranch Tuesday night to determine the district’s second playoff seed.
The Lady Tigers still finished as the regular season champions for a second consecutive season with a 16-10 overall record and 12-2 mark in district play.
District 25-4A’s softball race also came down to the wire, as the Needville Lady Bluejays split a pair of games. A 2-1 extra-inning loss to Sweeny proved the difference, however, as Needville finished a game back of Sweeny. The Lady Bluejays finished the regular season 18-8-1 overall and 10-2 in district play to finish with 25-4A’s second seed.
Some more local standout performances and complete district standings are below, as well as known softball playoff pairings.
SCOREBOARD
April 19
Baseball
District 20-6A
Elkins 11, Dulles 8
Elkins 421 310 0 – 11 13 2
Dulles 300 005 0 – 8 10 2
Winning pitcher: Sean Khokar
Losing pitcher: Ishan Mehta
Top performers
Sean Khokar (Elkins): 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs
Jacob Binder (Elkins): 3-4, 2B, RBI
Taelon Varlack (Dulles): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Records: Elkins 16-8-1 (8-3), Dulles 3-19-1 (1-10)
Ridge Point 6, George Ranch 0
George Ranch 000 000 0 – 0 2 3
Ridge Point 510 000 X – 6 6 1
Winning pitcher: Hunter Nichols
Losing pitcher: Cole Murphy
Top performers
Parker Martin (Ridge Point): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Travis Vlasek (Ridge Point): 2 RBIs
Cole Murphy (George Ranch): 4 IP, 5 Ks
Records: Ridge Point 22-3 (11-1), George Ranch 14-15 (8-4)
District 24-5A
Kempner 15, Hightower 2
Kempner 333 60X X – 15 12 0
Hightower 100 10X X – 2 4 5
Winning pitcher: Nathan Jacobsen
Losing pitcher: Angel Gutierrez
Top performers
Cody Kuffel (Kempner): HR, 4 RBIs
Corban Evers (Kempner): 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs
Amir Sabehi (Hightower): 2-2, 2B
Records: Kempner 13-11-1 (7-6), Hightower 13-10-1 (5-10)
Foster 20, Willowridge 0
Rich. Foster 464 15X X – 20 15 0
Willowridge 000 00 X X – 0 0 8
Winning pitcher: Chase Batten
Top performers
Jackson Low (Foster): 3-3, 2 HR, 5 RBIs
Sam Hardcastle (Foster): 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs
Records: Foster 18-8 (12-1), Willowridge 4-16 (0-13)
SOFTBALL
District 20-6A
Dulles 11, Austin 8
Austin003 320 0 – 8 9 1
Dulles105 005 X – 11 12 1
Winning pitcher: Makayla Wolfe
Losing pitcher: Zoe Zamora
Top performers
Maya Salinas (Dulles): 2B, 3 RBIs
Kellan Ton (Dulles): 3-4, 3 runs scored
Sophia Lundstrom (Austin): 3 hits
Trishelle Esquivel (Austin): 3 RBIs
Records: Dulles 9-12 (4-9), Austin 5-19 (4-9)
District 24-5A
Lam. Consolidated 15, Rosenberg Terry 5
Lam. Consolidated 101 033 7 – 15
Rosenberg Terry 100 012 1 – 5
Top performers
Holly Lock (Lam. Consolidated): HR, 2B, 6 RBIs
Jordan Talbert (Lam. Consolidated): 2 2B, 2 RBIs
Records: Lamar Consolidated 15-10 (9-6), Rosenberg Terry 17-13 (10-6)
April 22
Baseball
District 20-6A
George Ranch 12, Bush 6
Bush 011 030 1 – 6 11 2
GR 540 030 X – 12 10 0
Winning pitcher: Jonathan Canter
Losing pitcher: Alex Medina
Top performers
Reese Beheler (GR): 3 hits
Trevion Aikens (GR): 2 RBIs
Cruz Medina (Bush): 3-4, 2 3B, 2 RBIs
Records: George Ranch 14-15 (8-4), Bush 9-19 (1-11)
SOFTBALL
District 20-6A
Austin 7, Elkins 6
Elkins500 000 1 – 6 6 5
Austin002 130 1 – 7 11 3
Winning pitcher: Zoe Zamora
Losing pitcher: Victoria Vargas
Top performers
Sophia Lundstrom (Austin) 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Jenna Strong (Austin): 2 RBIs (including walk-off B7)
Megan Tansiongco (Elkins): 2 walks
Records: Austin 6-19 (5-9), Elkins 15-12 (10-4)
District 25-4A
Needville 11, Bay City 0
Bay City – 000 00X X – 0
Needville 702 0XX X – 11
Winning pitcher: Makala Smith
Records: Needville 18-8-1 (10-2), Bay City 9-18-1 (2-8)
Top performers
Fayth Hoover (Needville): 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs
Jessalyn Gregory (Needville): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
STANDINGS
Baseball
District 20-6A
Ridge Point (22-3, 11-1)
Travis (21-5, 10-2)
Elkins (16-9-1, 8-4)
George Ranch (14-15, 8-4)
Austin (10-13, 6-6)
Clements (4-22, 3-9)
Bush (9-19, 1-11)
Dulles (3-20-1, 1-11)
District 24-5A
Foster (19-8, 13-1)
Fulshear (14-9-1, 12-2)
Angleton (13-12, 10-4)
Kempner (14-11-1, 8-6)
Ros. Terry (12-13, 7-7)
Lamar Cons. (10-17, 7-7)
Hightower (13-11-1, 5-11)
Marshall (5-16-1, 2-12)
Willowridge (4-17, 0-14)
District 25-4A
Needville (20-4, 10-0)
Sweeny (22-4, 9-1)
Columbia (13-12, 6-5)
Stafford (8-15, 5-5)
Brazosport (9-16, 4-6)
Bay City (7-15-1, 2-8)
La Marque (1-19, 0-11)
Softball
District 20-6A
Travis (16-10, 12-2)
Ridge Point (22-7, 11-3)
George Ranch (15-9, 11-3)
Elkins (15-12, 10-4)
Austin (6-19, 5-9)
Dulles (9-13, 4-10)
Clements (4-17, 1-11)
Bush (0-15, 0-12)
District 24-5A
Angleton (25-6-1, 16-0)
Foster (29-5, 14-2)
Fulshear (21-11, 12-4)
Lamar Cons. (16-10, 10-6)
Ros. Terry (17-13, 10-6)
Kempner (6-16, 4-12)
Willowridge (6-18, 3-13)
Hightower (6-18, 3-13)
Marshall (0-21, 0-16)
District 25-4A
Sweeney (20-7, 11-1)
Needville (18-8-1, 10-2)
Columbia (23-6, 9-3)
Brazosport (8-13, 5-6)
Bay City (9-18-1,3-8)
Stafford (12-12, 2-9)
La Marque (0-12, 0-11)
Softball playoff schedule
Class 6A bi-district: Travis vs. Katy Cinco Ranch
Game 1: Thursday, 6 p.m., Cinco Ranch High School
Game 2: Friday, 4:30 p.m., Travis High School
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, noon, Cinco Ranch High School
Class 6A bi-district - Elkins vs. Katy
Game 1: Thursday, 6 p.m., Katy High School
Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m., Elkins High School
Game 3 (if needed): Friday, 8 p.m., Elkins High School
Class 5A bi-district
Fulshear at Houston Waltrip: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., Delmar Stadium
Class 4A bi-district - Needville vs. Calhoun
Game 1: Thursday, 7 p.m., Needville High School
Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m., Calhoun High School
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 10 a.m., Calhoun High Schoo
