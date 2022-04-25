Nathan Jacobsen

Kempner’s Nathan Jacobsen picked up one of the Cougars' two wins over Hightower last week, helping them keep pace in a tight District 24-5A playoff race. (Photo from Twitter)

As the regular season winds to a close, the District 24-5A race has tightened as Kempner, Terry, and Lamar Consolidated battle it out for the district’s final playoff slot. Last week, the Cougars took a big step toward clinching.

Kempner swept a pair of games from Hightower by scores of 15-2 and 11-2, while Lamar Consolidated took both games against Terry to tighten the race entering the regular season’s final week of play.

The Cougars (14-11-1, 8-6 district) currently hold a one-game advantage over both Terry (12-13, 7-7) and Lamar Consolidated (10-17, 7-7) with two games remaining this week.

“The kids know that the playoffs are in their hands, we control our destiny and they responded with a great effort tonight,” head coach Eric Folkerts said last week.

In local softball action, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers exacted a measure of revenge last week, taking down Travis 10-4 in the regular season finale to finish the regular season 22-7 overall and 11-3 in district play. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play George Ranch Tuesday night to determine the district’s second playoff seed.

The Lady Tigers still finished as the regular season champions for a second consecutive season with a 16-10 overall record and 12-2 mark in district play.

District 25-4A’s softball race also came down to the wire, as the Needville Lady Bluejays split a pair of games. A 2-1 extra-inning loss to Sweeny proved the difference, however, as Needville finished a game back of Sweeny. The Lady Bluejays finished the regular season 18-8-1 overall and 10-2 in district play to finish with 25-4A’s second seed.

Some more local standout performances and complete district standings are below, as well as known softball playoff pairings.

SCOREBOARD

April 19

Baseball

District 20-6A

Elkins 11, Dulles 8

Elkins 421 310 0 – 11 13 2

Dulles 300 005 0 –  8 10 2

Winning pitcher: Sean Khokar

Losing pitcher: Ishan Mehta

Top performers

Sean Khokar (Elkins): 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs

Jacob Binder (Elkins): 3-4, 2B, RBI

Taelon Varlack (Dulles): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Records: Elkins 16-8-1 (8-3), Dulles 3-19-1 (1-10)

Ridge Point 6, George Ranch 0

George Ranch 000 000 0 – 0 2 3

Ridge Point     510 000 X – 6 6 1

Winning pitcher: Hunter Nichols

Losing pitcher: Cole Murphy

Top performers

Parker Martin (Ridge Point): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Travis Vlasek (Ridge Point): 2 RBIs

Cole Murphy (George Ranch): 4 IP, 5 Ks

Records: Ridge Point 22-3 (11-1), George Ranch 14-15 (8-4)

District 24-5A

Kempner 15, Hightower 2

Kempner   333 60X X – 15 12 0

Hightower 100 10X X – 2   4   5

Winning pitcher: Nathan Jacobsen

Losing pitcher: Angel Gutierrez

Top performers

Cody Kuffel (Kempner): HR, 4 RBIs

Corban Evers (Kempner): 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs

Amir Sabehi (Hightower): 2-2, 2B

Records: Kempner 13-11-1 (7-6), Hightower 13-10-1 (5-10)

Foster 20, Willowridge 0

Rich. Foster 464 15X X – 20 15 0

Willowridge 000 00 X X – 0   0  8

Winning pitcher: Chase Batten

Top performers

Jackson Low (Foster): 3-3, 2 HR, 5 RBIs

Sam Hardcastle (Foster): 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs

Records: Foster 18-8 (12-1), Willowridge 4-16 (0-13)

SOFTBALL

District 20-6A

Dulles 11, Austin 8

Austin003 320 0 – 8 9 1

Dulles105 005 X – 11 12 1

Winning pitcher: Makayla Wolfe

Losing pitcher: Zoe Zamora

Top performers

Maya Salinas (Dulles): 2B, 3 RBIs

Kellan Ton (Dulles): 3-4, 3 runs scored

Sophia Lundstrom (Austin): 3 hits

Trishelle Esquivel (Austin): 3 RBIs

Records: Dulles 9-12 (4-9), Austin 5-19 (4-9)

District 24-5A

Lam. Consolidated 15, Rosenberg Terry 5

Lam. Consolidated 101 033 7 – 15

Rosenberg Terry    100 012 1 –  5

Top performers

Holly Lock (Lam. Consolidated): HR, 2B, 6 RBIs

Jordan Talbert (Lam. Consolidated): 2 2B, 2 RBIs

Records: Lamar Consolidated 15-10 (9-6), Rosenberg Terry 17-13 (10-6)

April 22

Baseball

District 20-6A

George Ranch 12, Bush 6

Bush 011 030 1 – 6 11 2

GR    540 030 X – 12 10 0

Winning pitcher: Jonathan Canter

Losing pitcher: Alex Medina

Top performers

Reese Beheler (GR): 3 hits

Trevion Aikens (GR): 2 RBIs

Cruz Medina (Bush): 3-4, 2 3B, 2 RBIs

Records: George Ranch 14-15 (8-4), Bush 9-19 (1-11)

SOFTBALL

District 20-6A

Austin 7, Elkins 6

Elkins500 000 1 – 6 6 5

Austin002 130 1 – 7 11 3

Winning pitcher: Zoe Zamora

Losing pitcher: Victoria Vargas

Top performers

Sophia Lundstrom (Austin) 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Jenna Strong (Austin): 2 RBIs (including walk-off B7)

Megan Tansiongco (Elkins): 2 walks

Records: Austin 6-19 (5-9), Elkins 15-12 (10-4)

District 25-4A

Needville 11, Bay City 0

Bay City – 000 00X X – 0

Needville  702 0XX X – 11

Winning pitcher: Makala Smith

Records: Needville 18-8-1 (10-2), Bay City 9-18-1 (2-8)

Top performers

Fayth Hoover (Needville): 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs

Jessalyn Gregory (Needville): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

STANDINGS

Baseball

District 20-6A

Ridge Point (22-3, 11-1)

Travis (21-5, 10-2)

Elkins (16-9-1, 8-4)

George Ranch (14-15, 8-4)

Austin (10-13, 6-6)

Clements (4-22, 3-9)

Bush (9-19, 1-11)

Dulles (3-20-1, 1-11)

District 24-5A

Foster (19-8, 13-1)

Fulshear (14-9-1, 12-2)

Angleton (13-12, 10-4)

Kempner (14-11-1, 8-6)

Ros. Terry (12-13, 7-7)

Lamar Cons. (10-17, 7-7)

Hightower (13-11-1, 5-11)

Marshall (5-16-1, 2-12)

Willowridge (4-17, 0-14)

District 25-4A

Needville (20-4, 10-0)

Sweeny (22-4, 9-1)

Columbia (13-12, 6-5)

Stafford (8-15, 5-5)

Brazosport (9-16, 4-6)

Bay City (7-15-1, 2-8)

La Marque (1-19, 0-11)

Softball

District 20-6A

Travis (16-10, 12-2)

Ridge Point (22-7, 11-3)

George Ranch (15-9, 11-3)

Elkins (15-12, 10-4)

Austin (6-19, 5-9)

Dulles (9-13, 4-10)

Clements (4-17, 1-11)

Bush (0-15, 0-12)

District 24-5A

Angleton (25-6-1, 16-0)

Foster (29-5, 14-2)

Fulshear (21-11, 12-4)

Lamar Cons. (16-10, 10-6)

Ros. Terry (17-13, 10-6)

Kempner (6-16, 4-12)

Willowridge (6-18, 3-13)

Hightower (6-18, 3-13)

Marshall (0-21, 0-16)

District 25-4A

Sweeney (20-7, 11-1)

Needville (18-8-1, 10-2)

Columbia (23-6, 9-3)

Brazosport (8-13, 5-6)

Bay City (9-18-1,3-8)

Stafford (12-12, 2-9)

La Marque (0-12, 0-11)

Softball playoff schedule

Class 6A bi-district: Travis vs. Katy Cinco Ranch

Game 1: Thursday, 6 p.m., Cinco Ranch High School

Game 2: Friday, 4:30 p.m., Travis High School

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, noon, Cinco Ranch High School

Class 6A bi-district - Elkins vs. Katy

Game 1: Thursday, 6 p.m., Katy High School

Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m., Elkins High School

Game 3 (if needed): Friday, 8 p.m., Elkins High School

Class 5A bi-district

Fulshear at Houston Waltrip: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., Delmar Stadium

Class 4A bi-district - Needville vs. Calhoun

Game 1: Thursday, 7 p.m., Needville High School

Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m., Calhoun High School

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 10 a.m., Calhoun High Schoo

