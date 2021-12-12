The Elkins Knights boys’ basketball team is no stranger to recent success, having made the playoffs in eight consecutive campaigns and winning at least 20 games in each year of that stretch.
They have wasted no time this season in working to continue that winning tradition, adding a tournament title to their mantle last week. Elkins was the champion of the Fort Bend ISD tournament at Hopson Fieldhouse last week, going 5-0 in the tournament from Dec. 9-11.
Junior guard Chris Johnson had 20 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a 75-51 victory over Klein Cain on Dec. 9, while Ashton McKenzie had 18 points and Jackson Fields grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds. Johnson had another double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 77-49 win over Booker T. Washington on Dec. 10, and Fields also had a double-double of his own with 12 points and 14 rebounds. McKenzie and Jae’Coby Osborne paced the Knights with 16 points in their 77-58 win over Hightower later that day.
Johnson was also named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging nearly 18 points, 8 assists and 5.8 rebounds in five games for the Knights (12-4), who will be back in action Friday against George Ranch in their District 20-6A opener.
The Hurricanes (9-6) went 3-1 at the tournament, with Friday’s loss to the Knights serving as their lone blemish. Aaron Williams led all scorers with 13 points in the first game of a Dec. 9 doubleheader, a 55-53 win over Houston Lamar, while Caleb Douglas had 13 rebounds. Williams had 16 points to lead five Hurricanes in double digits during an 84-43 victory over Austin in their second game of the day.
Tylon Harris led the Austin Bulldogs (9-5) with 14 points and nine rebounds in a 48-36 win over Lamar to start the FBISD tournament on Dec. 9, while Brian Anunne had 14 rebounds to go along with eight blocked shots.
Girls
Freshman Andrea Sturdivant and the Austin Lady Bulldogs have continued their hot start, going 2-0 last week to run their overall record to 16-4 – the program’s best 20-game start in more than a decade. Sturdivant had 26 points and five rebounds for Austin in a 65-48 win over District 20-6A rival Dulles on Dec. 8, while Gabby Johnson (17 points, 13 rebounds) and India Jackson (16 points, 16 rebounds) were also strong.
Nya Threatt paced the Lady Vikings in the Dec. 8 matchup with 14 points and five steals. Alia Diop had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Dai Dai Powell scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Threatt also had 20 points for Dulles (12-5) in their 70-64 win over George Ranch last Saturday.
Sophomore Madison Bob had her first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hightower Lady Hurricanes in their 45-42 loss to Fulshear last Friday, which dropped their season record to 12-7.
