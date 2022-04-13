When Elkins High School head baseball coach Brent Schmidt leaves the field most nights, he said there’s usually one last player still taking swings in the cage.
That would be sophomore Braylon Payne, who Schmidt said is a fairly rare combination of work ethic, natural skill and physicality. Payne has emerged as one of the Knights’ leaders on the diamond this season, Schmidt said.
“He’s always the one (I tell) ‘be sure to lock up,’” Schmidt said. “Because he’s still doing something to get better.”
The work Payne has put in appears to be paying off in a big way for the 6-foot, 150-pound sophomore. Entering play this week, Payne was hitting .438 with a 1.253 OPS in 22 games this season, helping the Knights to a 14-8-2 record and 6-3 mark in District 20-6A.
“The thing that’s been in place since the day I met him is the work ethic and that love for the extra work,” said Schmidt, who is in his third year as head coach. “You combine that with the natural physicality that he’s got, that’s what has really helped him excel.”
Payne’s work ethic and skills have been years in the making, as he started playing baseball at the age of 4 and said he never entertained much of anything else.
“It’s just something I loved, and I always tried to do really well in it… Before I really knew what was going on, my parents put me in baseball,” Payne said. “Then as I started growing up, I saw that I was really good and that I could do some great things with it.”
Fast forward to the present day, and Payne is doing a little bit of everything on the diamond for Elkins.
His .462 batting average and 1.299 OPS leads the team entering play this weekend, as does his .782 slugging percentage. He is also the team leader in hits (36), runs scored (23), stolen bases (19), homers (4), and extra-base hits (13) as of Wednesday, all while being tied for the team lead with 22 RBIs.
He's a jack of all trades, Schmidt said, that powers the Knights’ offensive engine.
“He really sparks us – as he goes, that’s how we go,” Schmidt said. “…Baseball ebbs and flows, and momentum is a huge thing. Having him consistently playing the way he has, has really sparked everyone else.”
Rising star
Payne’s play on the diamond has already started garnering some college interest, as Schmidt said recruiters from Houston, Texas, Texas A&M and Rice have all come out to see the speedy center fielder. Prior to the season, he was Perfect Game’s 31st-ranked recruit in the state in the class of 2024 and 7th in the state at his position.
But his coach said there is even more untapped raw potential inside his star, and that Payne has not let the attention distract him. His elite speed may be the shining star of his game to this point, but Schmidt also noted Payne’s improved bat speed and arm strength – which had him throwing in the mid-80s this fall – as aspects that have begun to manifest themselves.
Payne also hit a growth spurt and gained about 30 pounds over the offseason, which has been a game changer when combined with his natural skill.
“The tools are starting to really pop because of the pure physicality,” Schmidt said. “… And he’s still raw. There’s a lot of room for growth, both physically and in terms of learning the game to go from ‘good’ to ‘elite.’ He has all those intangibles lined up to be able to do that for himself.”
Payne echoed his coach, and said Schmidt’s decision to put him at the top of the lineup despite a tough freshman year – during which he hit just .182 with a .497 OPS – helped flip the switch entering his sophomore campaign.
“He showed some confidence in me,” Payne said. “He made me realize I have something great, and that I could go far with it.”
Always evolving
There are numerous stats that could prove just how well Payne has played. He hits for average as well as for power, and has blazing speed on the bases that makes him a threat to run each and every time he reaches.
But what sets him apart, his coach said, is an insatiable hunger to be even better.
“Once you start to think you’ve got this figured out, that’s when you get passed and when you stop getting better,” Schmidt said. “(Braylon) has got that makeup and constant hunger to improve. This is the kind of season that a lot of guys could really hang their hat on – but he’s still got that hunger.”
Most notably, Payne said he changed his approach at the plate this season. Or more accurately, developed one.
“Really, I just started focusing on trying to hit the ball as hard as I can, and it’s been working out,” Payne said. “When I go up to bat, I know if I can hit a ball hard somewhere, it does the job. Last year, I didn’t really have an approach (at all).”
As a center fielder and hitter, Payne said he models his game after MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. And his evolution already reminds his coach of Griffey, Schmidt said, in more ways than one.
Along with the inherent natural ability that enables his performance on the diamond, Payne is always wearing a smile on his face no matter the situation according to his coach. And while it may pass under the radar for many, it’s a crucial part of why he’s been so successful.
“That’s where the grounded (nature) comes from, because he just loves to play the game of baseball,” Schmidt said. “…You can tell that his love for the game, and the fact that he’s having fun at all times, keeps him focused on the process.”
Payne said last week he knows his game isn’t close to its full potential – and that drive to maximize it is what keeps him grinding every day.
“I just tell myself that I haven’t done anything yet,” he said. “I realize that I still have a lot more room for growth.”
