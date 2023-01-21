Hundreds of Houston Astros fans braved the chilly weather for the chance to meet and get autographs from three of the hometown hereos at the Caravan Jam event at Constellation Field on Friday.
As well as meeting pitcher Seth Martinez, catcher Korey Lee, and designated hitter and infielder David Hensley, fans also got the chance to get up close and personal with the Commissioner's Trophy, which the Astros won after clinching their second World Series victory last year.
The free event had a full, family-friendly atmosphere, with fans being able to play catch on the outfield of the home field of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Minor League team affiliated with the Houston Astros.
There were also opportunities to meet the Shooting Stars and mascots Orbit and Orion.
Fans arrived early and waited patiently for the park to open.
"I came because I love the team. I think they've got some good players, and I'm looking to get an autograph from some of them," Chris Tica of Richmond, said.
"Oh, yeah, I want to see that World Series trophy," the lifelong Astros fan said.
It's an opportunity to see the trophy, the first time I've ever seen one in my life, I may as well get that done," said Nico Rodriguez, also of Richmond. "And see some of the players I've watched all season here at the Space Cowboys games. It's nice to see them grow up and do something really great with their careers. Hopefully get an autographed ball."
Zachary Wolff, a young Astros fan from Sugar Land, wasn't very talkative. But when asked what he thought about the last season, he perked right up.
"I was a great season," he said.
Beth and Troy Johnson drove about 50 minutes from La Porte to wait in line. Originally from New Iberia, La., the couple are Space Cowboys season ticket holders.
"I'm bringing my wife because she's a big baseball fan and she wants to get some autographs," said Troy. "We just have fun at the ballpark. We love coming. We're going to be here as many times as we can throughout the year."
"I like baseball and at Minute Maid you don't get to get up close and personal with the players," said Beth. "But here, it's a little more personal. We wanted to come today to get pictures with the trophy and hopefully some autographs."
James Browning of Katy is also a Space Cowboys season ticket holder.
"I came here to see what's going on. I miss baseball, it's been a couple of months since I've seen any baseball games, so I want to come out to the field and hang out and see some of the players and see some friends," he said.
Once the gates opened, fans milled about for about an hour before the official arrival of the Astros players at a table outside the first base dugout.
Colten Foster, 8, of Houston, and his grandmother Misa Foster of Houston braved the long line to get autographs from the three players.
"It's amazing," Colten said afterward.
One of the decks of the main concourse, another line stretched of fans waiting to see and take photos with the Commissioner's Trophy. The line included Chad Stewart and Sandy Callahan of Sugar Land.
"It was cool," Callahan said. "We were at the game when they won. It was super-fun."
The Space Cowboys will play the Astros in an exhibition on March 27 at Constellation Field and again on March 28 at Minute Maid Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.