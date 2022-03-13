In the last tournament action of the season before district play gets into full swing, several Fort Bend ISD baseball teams put in solid performances during tournaments hosted at five different schools across the district.
The Ridge Point Panthers continued their strong start to the season by going a perfect 5-0 at the Fort Bend ISD tournament March 10-12. Owen Farris homered for the Panthers (11-2) on March 11 in a 12-5 win over Katy Paetow, while Texas A&M commit Justin Vossos had two hits and three RBIs. Two pitchers combined to hold Clements down in a 14-1 win on March 12 for the Panthers, who will face the Rangers again Tuesday to open district play.
Austin had a solid week at the Fort Bend ISD tournament, going 2-2 on the week. Harrison Golden had one of the standout performances of the week for the Bulldogs (4-8) in an 8-0 win over Katy Mayde Creek on March 10, lacing a double and a triple while driving in two runs. Meanwhile, Hampton Phillips drove in two runs in the Bulldogs’ 3-2 victory over Angleton on March 12.
The Travis Tigers went 2-2 in tournament play last week. Stephen Brown and Lathan Buzard each had two hits for the Tigers (13-4) in a 6-5 win over Katy on March 11, while Je-Isaac Alamo reached base twice in a 2-0 loss to Cy-Ranch on March 10.
Dulles had a tough week in going 0-2-1 at the Fort Bend ISD tournament last weekend, but still got some solid performances. Jake Hewett threw a complete game with six strikeouts in a 2-2 tie against Houston Heights on March 10, with Andrew Sellers tallying two hits at the plate. Floyd Gardiner went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases for the Vikings (2-10-1) in a 7-3 loss to Katy Jordan on March 11, while Hewett and Camden Matamoras each drove in a run.
Garrett Leehan had a double and two RBIs for the Clements Rangers (1-11-1) in a 5-3 loss against Katy Paetow on March 10.
Richard Starnes went 2-2 with a double and three RBIs while reaching base four times for Hightower in a 10-4 victory over Houston Westbury on March 10 as part of a 5-0 week for the Hurricanes, while Samuel Cantu struck out seven hitters in four innings of work on the mound. Javon Thompson hit his first homer of the year for the Hurricanes (13-0-1, 3-0 district) in a 9-1 victory over Willowridge on March 8 during a game which saw four players get multiple hits.
William Goff doubled in the game for Willowridge (3-4, 0-2) which saw its three-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
Jose Fiscal and Dominic Medrano had three RBIs apiece for the Bush Broncos in a 12-1 victory against Klein Forest on March 10, though the Broncos went 1-3 in tournament play last week to drop to 7-8 on the season. Charles Reyes also threw four innings of one-run baseball on the mound against Klein Forest.
Softball
The Ridge Point Lady Panthers continued to roll last week with two more dominating wins, a 10-2 win over Dulles followed by an 18-7 win against George Ranch on March 11. Bailey Gray hurled a complete game with seven strikeouts for Ridge Point (16-4, 4-0) against Dulles while adding three hits at the plate. She then had three more hits including a homer and five RBIs against George Ranch, while Rylie Shipp hit her first homer of the season.
Travis’ Lady Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a pair of victories, beating Bush 18-1 on March 8 and dominating Clements 19-0 on March 11. Ariel Kowalewski went 3-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate while striking out seven batters in the circle against Clements, and Jadyn Kobrin and Elle Smith each homered.
McKenzie Williams had three hits and three RBIs for Elkins Lady Knights in a 12-6 win over Dulles on March 11, while Madison Lenton and Megan Tansiongco also had three hits. Jenna Tansiongco had a homer and five RBIs for Elkins (9-7, 4-0), who also beat Clements 17-0 on March 8.
Hope Burford reached base three times and drove in three runs for Dulles (1-6) in the game against Elkins, while Olivia Gould had a double. Burford also had two hits in the loss to Ridge Point, and Faith Martin drove home both runs.
Austin, meanwhile snapped a four-game losing streak with a 16-0 win against Bush on March 11. Four players reached base at least three times for the Lady Bulldogs (2-12, 1-3), who will next play Clements on March 22.
