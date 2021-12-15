As the Christmas holidays approach, a number of Fort Bend County athletes gave college coaches a significant gift on Wednesday.
So far, at least eight football players from local high schools have signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. The Marshall Buffalos led the way with five signees as of Wednesday afternoon, while Ridge Point, Bush, and Fort Bend Christian Academy each had one.
Perhaps the headliner of the Buffalos’ signing day was dynamic wide receiver Chris Marshall (466 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2020), who committed to play at Texas A&M, while fellow receiver Jaydon Johnson inked with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Marshall is the second Buffalo to sign with the Aggies in the last three seasons, joining running back Devon Achane from two seasons ago. Offensive lineman Christian Williams is headed to Gainesville after signing with the Florida Gators, while defensive backs Adari Haulcy (New Mexico) and Jakobe Chester (Sam Houston State) are also on their way to the next level.
Another high-profile signing from the area was Ridge Point offensive lineman Calvin Harvey, who has a new home in Stillwater after signing with Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Harvey was one of the anchors of an offensive line that paved the way for a Panthers’ offense which put up better than 400 yards per game. He will be reunited with former Ridge Point teammate John Paul Richardson, a receiver who just completed his freshman season with the Cowboys.
Bush High School running back Adrian Cormier also inked his letter of intent with Weber State on Wednesday, making good on his verbal commitment by signing with the Wildcats. Cormier, a two-time All-District selection at Bush, ran for 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns this season to help the Broncos to their fourth playoff berth in the last six years.
Also signing Wednesday was Fort Bend Christian Academy safety Bryce Grays, who will be headed to Washington State.
Did we miss any local signees? If so, please reach out and let us know about other college-bound local athletes by emailing editor@fortbendstar.com
