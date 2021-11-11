Dozens of local high school athletes took the next step of their athletic careers Wednesday morning, signing letters of intent to play at the college level.
Ridge Point had the most signees in the area, seeing 17 athletes in five different sports make their commitments official. Leading the way were five players from the Panthers’ regional-bound volleyball squad – Alexis Roberton (LSU), Nina Moorer (Louisville), Kayla Wilson (Memphis), Lauren Schlotzhauer (Southeast Louisiana), and Allison Anaya (Mississippi College). Baseball player Justin Vossos also signed with Texas A&M.
Elkins High School had the second-highest total of seven signees from six different sports, while Travis had five players from four different sports sign on the dotted line.
Below is a list of signees from the area, which may be updated as more come in. Please send an email to editor@fortbendstar.com to report college signings of other local high school athletes.
Austin
Gabrielle Johnson – Tennessee State (volleyball)
Harrison Golden – Murray State (baseball)
Bush
Girls Track & Field
Rachel Joseph – Iowa State
Dulles
Girls Basketball
Nya Threatt – UT-Arlington
Dai Dai Powell – UT-Permian Basin
Elkins
Baseball
Adam Wade – UTSA
Softball
Maggie Evans – San Jacinto College
Madison Lenton – UTSA
Swimming
Josiah Ibarra – Henderson State
Girls Track & Field
Mfoniso Andrew – Harvard
Girls Soccer
Addy Pitts – Belmont
Volleyball
Lademi Ogunlana – Rice University
Marshall
Girls Track & Field
Tairah Johnson – University of Houston
Cesley Williams – North Carolina A&T
Ridge Point
Volleyball
Allyson Anaya – Mississippi College
Nina Moorer – Louisville
Alexis Roberson – LSU
Lauren Schlotzhauer – Southeastern Louisiana
Kayla Wilson – Memphis
Baseball
Tyler Martin – Stephen F. Austin
Hunter Nichols – Frontier Community College
Justin Vossos – Texas A&M
Softball
Grace Janik – McNeese State
Callie Mayes – UH-Victoria
Malyn Simmons – Mary-Hardin Baylor
Blane Simmons – Mary-Hardin Baylor
Rylie Shipp – LeTourneau University
Girls Soccer
Devon Roundtree – University of Lynchburg
Lauren Walker – Dallas Baptist
Lacrosse
Callan Campbell – Walsh University
Evan Sharp – Jacksonville University
Travis
Boys Basketball
Cameron Crockett – Mount St. Mary’s
Baseball
Lathen Buzard – Northwestern State
Parker Witte – East Texas Baptist
Softball
Kennedy Clark – Oklahoma Baptist
Volleyball
Yarian Pagan – Prairie View A&M
