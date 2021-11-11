Signing Day

Travis' Kennedy Clark smiles Wednesday during the school's Signing Day ceremony. Clark, a softball player who signed with Oklahoma Baptist, was among dozens of local athletes to sign letters of intent. (Photo from Twitter)

Dozens of local high school athletes took the next step of their athletic careers Wednesday morning, signing letters of intent to play at the college level.

Ridge Point had the most signees in the area, seeing 17 athletes in five different sports make their commitments official. Leading the way were five players from the Panthers’ regional-bound volleyball squad – Alexis Roberton (LSU), Nina Moorer (Louisville), Kayla Wilson (Memphis), Lauren Schlotzhauer (Southeast Louisiana), and Allison Anaya (Mississippi College). Baseball player Justin Vossos also signed with Texas A&M.

Elkins High School had the second-highest total of seven signees from six different sports, while Travis had five players from four different sports sign on the dotted line.

Below is a list of signees from the area, which may be updated as more come in. Please send an email to editor@fortbendstar.com to report college signings of other local high school athletes.

Austin

Gabrielle Johnson – Tennessee State (volleyball)

Harrison Golden – Murray State (baseball)

Bush

Girls Track & Field

Rachel Joseph – Iowa State

Dulles

Girls Basketball

Nya Threatt – UT-Arlington

Dai Dai Powell – UT-Permian Basin

Elkins

Baseball

Adam Wade – UTSA

Softball

Maggie Evans – San Jacinto College

Madison Lenton – UTSA

Swimming

Josiah Ibarra – Henderson State

Girls Track & Field

Mfoniso Andrew – Harvard

Girls Soccer

Addy Pitts – Belmont

Volleyball

Lademi Ogunlana – Rice University

Marshall

Girls Track & Field

Tairah Johnson – University of Houston

Cesley Williams – North Carolina A&T

Ridge Point

Volleyball

Allyson Anaya – Mississippi College

Nina Moorer – Louisville

Alexis Roberson – LSU

Lauren Schlotzhauer – Southeastern Louisiana

Kayla Wilson – Memphis

Baseball

Tyler Martin – Stephen F. Austin

Hunter Nichols – Frontier Community College

Justin Vossos – Texas A&M

Softball

Grace Janik – McNeese State

Callie Mayes – UH-Victoria

Malyn Simmons – Mary-Hardin Baylor

Blane Simmons – Mary-Hardin Baylor

Rylie Shipp – LeTourneau University 

Girls Soccer

Devon Roundtree – University of Lynchburg

Lauren Walker – Dallas Baptist

Lacrosse

Callan Campbell – Walsh University

Evan Sharp – Jacksonville University

Travis

Boys Basketball

Cameron Crockett – Mount St. Mary’s

Baseball

Lathen Buzard – Northwestern State

Parker Witte – East Texas Baptist

Softball

Kennedy Clark – Oklahoma Baptist

Volleyball

Yarian Pagan – Prairie View A&M

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.