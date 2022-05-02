The Fort Bend area saw dozens of athletes qualify for their respective regional track meets, and multiple schools showcased their strength to qualify for the state meets.
In all, nine schools from the area will send more than 30 total runners and athletes from more than 10 events to the state meet in their respective classifications, which will take place at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin from May 12-14.
Class 6A
The Bush Lady Broncos’ squad had a strong Region III-6A meet, qualifying in multiple events. The Lady Broncos’ 400 relay team of Raylen Russell, Rachel Joseph, Christina Pleasant, and Amariya Hardeman was the regional champion after running the final in 45.49 seconds, while its 800 relay team of Russell, Pleasant, Demeri Duplechain, and Hardeman finished second in 1:37.66 to qualify. Joseph also qualified in the girls’ 400, nabbing a wild card slot by running the final in 54.2 seconds.
Elkins’ Lady Knights also had a strong showing. Their 1600 relay team of Faith Holman, Taylor Jackson, Emillia Gill, and Mfoniso Andrew finished second at the regional meet by running the final in 3:46.49). Andrew also qualified individually in the 400 by running a 53.76, while Sydney Freeman was the regional champion in the girls’ discus throw with a best of 140-6.5.
Fort Bend ISD went 1-2 in the Region III-6A boys’ triple jump. Travis’ Damilare Olukosi took home the regional crown with a jump of 50 feet, 9 inches, while Ridge Point’s Karson Gordon finished second by jumping 49-11.5 in the finals.
George Ranch had one boys’ qualifier, as Shane Gardner ran the 110 hurdles in 13.78 seconds to finish second.
Class 5A
The Marshall boys’ and girls’ track teams continued their strong team showings last week, with both taking home the Region III-5A team titles.
Their boys’ 800 relay of Michael Patterson, Gerard Holmes, Jonathan Howard and Kameron Williams ran the final in 1:24.93 to win the regional crown, while the 1600 relay team of Mason Roseboro, Arveyon Davis, Williams, and Chris Brinkley was also regional champs with a final time of 3:16.57.
Individually, Brinkley and Davis stole the show by finishing 1-2 in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles in the Region III-5A final.
On the girls’ side, all three relay teams qualified for the state meet. Marshall’s 400 relay team of Tairah Johnson, Cesley Williams; Brittney Green and Janai Williams won the regional crown with a time of 46.56, while their 800 relay team of 800 relay team of Genesis Griffin, Johnson, Tyeler Moore, and Williams finished in 1:39.96 in the final to take home the regional title.
Class 4A
Leading the pack in the Region IV-4A meet was Needville’s Andrew Pollard, who was the boys’ 3200 regional champion after running the final in 4:33.13.
Stafford paced the area in the field events, with Quardale Pratt winning the Region IV-4A shot put title with a best throw of 56-04. Andrew Huff, meanwhile, won the discus throw regional title after tossing a best of 163-08.
A complete list of the area’s state qualifiers is below:
Region III-6A
Bush
Girls’ 400 relay – Raylen Russell, Rachel Joseph, Christina Pleasant, Amariya Hardeman (45.49; first)
Girls’ 800 relay – Raylen Russell, Christina Pleasant, Demeri Duplechain, Amariya Hardeman (1:37.66; second)
Rachel Joseph – Girls’ 400 (54.20; third/wild card)
Elkins
Girls’ 1600 relay – Faith Holman, Taylor Jackson, Emillia Gill, Mfoniso Andrew (3:46.49; second)
Sydney Freeman – girls’ discus throw (140-6.5; first)
Mfoniso Andrew – girls 400 (53.76, second)
Travis
Damilare Olukosi – Boys’ triple jump (50-09; first)
Ridge Point
Karson Gordon – Boys’ triple jump (49-11.5; second)
George Ranch
Shane Gardner – boys’ 110 hurdles (13.78; second)
Region III-5A
Marshall
Boys
800 relay – Michael Patterson, Gerard Holmes, Jonathan Howard, Kameron Williams (1:24.93; first)
1600 relay – Mason Roseboro, Arveyon Davis, Kameron Williams, Chris Brinkley (3:16.57; first)
Gerard Holmes – 200 (21.09; second)
Jonathan Howard – 200 (21.42; third/wild card)
Arveyon Davis – 110 hurdles (13.84; first) and 300 hurdles (37.98; second)
Chris Brinkley – 110 hurdles (13.96; second); and 300 hurdles (36.25; first)
Jy’Adrian Wortham – Long jump (22-4.25; second)
Girls
400 relay – Tairah Johnson, Cesley Williams; Brittney Green, Janai Williams (46.56; first)
800 relay – Genesis Griffin, Tairah Johnson, Tyeler Moore, Janai Williams (1:39.96; first)
1600 relay – Cesley Williams, Desirae Roberts, Brianna Brinkley, Brittney Green (3:51.13; second)
Cesley Williams – 400 (55.14; second)
Tairah Johnson – 100 hurdles (13.73; first) and long jump (19-11.5; first)
Desirae Roberts – 100 hurdles (14.25; second) and 300 hurdles (43.15; first)
Genesis Griffin – Long jump (19-2.75; third/wild card)
Rosenberg Terry
Boys
800 relay – Trumaine Mitchell, Alphonso Brown, Wilson Lightfoot, Devin Wilkerson (1:26.70; second)
Region IV-4A
Stafford
Girls’ 400 relay - Tori Williams, Amber Butler, Paige Lewis, Mackenzie Catalon (49.95; second)
Amber Butler - girls’ 400 (12.31; second)
Quardale Pratt - boys’ shot put (56-04; first)
Andrew Huff - boys’ discus throw (163-08; first)
Needville
Andrew Pollard - boys’ 1600 (4:33.13; first) and 3200 (10:13.18; third/wild card)
Jesus Panchito - boys’ 800 (1:59.90; second)
Matthew Norwood - boys’ high jump (6-00; second)
Jessalyn Gregory - girls’ 100 hurdles (15.78; second)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.