No-hitters are rare. Even more rare? Doing so in back-to-back games, at any level. But that’s exactly what the Richmond Foster Falcons accomplished last week. The Falcons swept a pair of games from Hightower last week, holding the Hurricanes hitless in both outings. Chase Batten held it down on April 12 with 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win, while Jackson Low also accomplished the feat paired with seven strikeouts in an 11-1 win on April 14.
Elsewhere in 24-5A, Rosenberg Terry rallied from down three runs in the seventh inning to walk off against Angleton (5-4) on April 12 to keep its hold on the district’s final playoff spot. There was also a shakeup in District 20-6A, as the Austin Bulldogs used a seventh-inning triple from Harrison Golden and subsequent single from Will Liner to walk-off district-leading Ridge Point on April 12.
In softball action, the Elkins Lady Knights inched closer to their first playoff berth in six seasons with an 11-8 win over Dulles on April 12 thanks to three runs in the seventh inning. Elsewhere, George Ranch recovered from a late Ridge Point rally to knock off the Lady Panthers 5-4 in nine innings on April 12 on the strength of four hits and four RBIs from Karrlauhn Deas.
More individual highlights and complete district standings are below:
SCOREBOARD
Baseball
April 12
District 20-6A
Clements 7, Dulles 6 (10 innings)
Dulles 000 024 000 0 – 6 15 3
Clements 301 002 000 1 – 7 15 2
Winning pitcher: Alec Nicholas
Losing pitcher: Jake Hewett
Top Performers
Ryan Brown (CHS): 4-6, 2B, 3B, RBI
Jake Hewett (Dulles): 4-6, 4 RBIs
Records: Clements 4-19-1 (3-7), Dulles 3-18-1 (1-9)
Travis 8, George Ranch 5
Travis 022 013 0 – 8 3 1
GR 004 010 0 – 5 6 2
Winning pitcher: Parker Witte
Losing pitcher: Bradley Hermes
Top performers
Lathan Buzard (Travis): 2 HR, 4 RBIs
Cole Murphy: (GR): 3 RBIs
Judson Mixon (GR): 2 hits
Records: Travis 19-5 (8-2), George Ranch 13-14 (6-4)
Elkins 14, Bush 4
Elkins 060 211 4 – 14 17 2
Bush 001 000 3 – 4 8 3
Winning pitcher: Logan Abadie
Losing pitcher: Steven Bonica
Top performers
Logan Abadie (Elkins): 4-4, 3 RBIs
Braylon Payne (Elkins): 4-5, 3B, 3 RBIs
Dominic Medrano (Bush): 3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs
Records: Elkins 15-8-1 (7-3), Bush 8-17 (1-9)
District 24-5A
Fulshear 7, Lamar Consolidated 1
Lamar Consol. 010 000 0 – 1 3 4
Fulshear 000 322 X – 7 6 0
Winning pitcher: Austin Vargas
Losing pitcher: Jonathan Anders
Top performers
Austin Vargas (Fulshear): 5 IP, 10 Ks
Rafael Cortez (Fulshear): HR, 2 RBIs
Josh Cornejo (LC): RBI
Records: Fulshear 14-9 (12-2), Lamar Consolidated 8-17 (5-7)
Foster 10, Hightower 0 (5 innings)
Hightower 000 00 – 0
Rich. Foster 402 04 – 10
Winning pitcher: Chase Batten
Top performers
Chase Batten (Foster): CG, 11 K’s (no-hitter)
Hayden Holchak (Foster): 3-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBIs
Records: Foster 17-8 (11-1), Hightower 13-9-1 (5-9)
Needville 9, Columbia 7
Columbia 002 041 0 – 7 6 5
Needville 150 111 X – 9 10 3
Winning pitcher: Kody Gibbs
Losing pitcher: Kade Reynolds
Top performers
Coy Pierce (Needville) 3 RBIs
Kody Gibbs (Needville): 4.1 IP, 7 K’s
Marshall 20, Willowridge 4
Marshall 224 93X X – 20 21 7
Willowridge 012 01X X – 4 2 11
Winning pitcher: Troy Jackson
Losing pitcher: Dustin Goff
Top performers
Troy Jackson (Marshall): 5 IP, 12 K’s
Landon Ramirez (Marshall): 4 hits, 6 RBIs
Records: Marshall 5-14-1 (2-10), Willowridge 4-15 (0-12)
Softball
April 12
District 20-6A
Elkins 11, Dulles 8
Elkins 012 041 3 – 11 10 7
Dulles 000 332 0 – 8 6 5
Winning pitcher: A.J. Robertson
Losing pitcher: Makayla Wolfe
Top performers
Jenna Tansiongso (Elkins) 3 RBIs
Viviana Vargas (Elkins): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Kellan Ton (Dulles): 3-5, 2B, RBI
Maya Salinas (Dulles): 2-5, 3B, 3 RBIs
Records: Elkins 14-10 (8-3), Dulles 8-11 (3-8)
George Ranch 5, Ridge Point 4 (9 innings)
George Ranch 100 110 101 – 5 12 4
Ridge Point 100 000 300 – 4 11 1
Winning pitcher: Nora Thompson
Losing pitcher: Bailey Gray
Top performers
Karrlauhn Deas (George Ranch): 4-5, 3 2B, 4 RBIs
Jade Uresti (Ridge Point): 4 hits
Reagan Green (Ridge Point): 3 RBIs
April 14
District 20-6A
Austin 16, Clements 9
Clements 100 521 0 – 9 9 1
Austin 904 201 X – 16 18 3
Winning pitcher: Zoe Zamora
Losing pitcher: McKinley Lenard
Top performers
Sophia Lundstrom (Austin): 5 hits, 4 RBIs
Alyssa Carter (Austin): 4 RBIs
Maddox Darnell (Clements): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Records: Austin 5-18 (4-8), Clements 4-15 (1-9)
STANDINGS
BASEBALL
District 20-6A
Ridge Point (20-3, 9-1)
Travis (19-5, 8-2)
George Ranch (13-14, 7-3)
Elkins (15-8-1, 7-3)
Austin (8-13, 4-6)
Clements (4-20, 3-7)
Bush (9-17, 1-9)
Dulles (3-18-1, 1-9)
District 24-5A
Fulshear (14-9-1, 12-2)
Foster (17-8, 11-1)
Angleton (11-12, 8-4)
Ros. Terry (12-11, 7-5)
Kempner (12-11-1, 6-6)
Lamar Cons. (8-17, 5-7)
Hightower (13-9-1, 5-9)
Marshall (5-14-1, 2-10)
Willowridge (4-15, 0-12)
District 25-4A
Needville (19-4, 9-0)
Sweeny (20-4, 7-1)
Columbia (12-11, 5-4)
Stafford (7-15, 4-5)
Brazosport (8-15, 3-5)
Bay City (7-13-1, 2-6)
La Marque (1-16, 0-8)
SOFTBALL
District 20-6A
Travis (15-9, 11-1)
Ridge Point (20-7, 9-3)
Elkins (15-10, 9-3)
George Ranch (13-9, 9-3)
Austin (5-18, 4-8)
Dulles (8-12, 3-9)
Clements (4-15, 1-9)
Bush (0-13, 0-10)
District 24-5A
Angleton (22-6-1, 14-0)
Foster (28-4, 13-1)
Fulshear (20-11, 11-4)
Ros. Terry (17-12, 10-5)
Lamar Cons. (14-10, 8-6)
Willowridge (6-16, 3-11)
Hightower (6-17, 3-12)
Kempner (4-16, 2-12)
Marshall (0-18, 0-13)
District 25-4A
Needville (17-7-1, 9-1)
Sweeney (18-7, 9-1)
Columbia (21-6, 7-3)
Brazosport (7-13, 4-6)
Bay City (9-17-1, 3-7)
Stafford (12-11, 2-8)
La Marque (0-11, 0-10)
