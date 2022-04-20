Jackson Low Foster

Jackson Low threw one of Foster's two no-hitters last week in a sweep of Hightower. (Photo from Twitter)

No-hitters are rare. Even more rare? Doing so in back-to-back games, at any level. But that’s exactly what the Richmond Foster Falcons accomplished last week. The Falcons swept a pair of games from Hightower last week, holding the Hurricanes hitless in both outings. Chase Batten held it down on April 12 with 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win, while Jackson Low also accomplished the feat paired with seven strikeouts in an 11-1 win on April 14.

Elsewhere in 24-5A, Rosenberg Terry rallied from down three runs in the seventh inning to walk off against Angleton (5-4) on April 12 to keep its hold on the district’s final playoff spot. There was also a shakeup in District 20-6A, as the Austin Bulldogs used a seventh-inning triple from Harrison Golden and subsequent single from Will Liner to walk-off district-leading Ridge Point on April 12.

In softball action, the Elkins Lady Knights inched closer to their first playoff berth in six seasons with an 11-8 win over Dulles on April 12 thanks to three runs in the seventh inning. Elsewhere, George Ranch recovered from a late Ridge Point rally to knock off the Lady Panthers 5-4 in nine innings on April 12 on the strength of four hits and four RBIs from Karrlauhn Deas.

More individual highlights and complete district standings are below:

SCOREBOARD

Baseball

April 12

District 20-6A

Clements 7, Dulles 6 (10 innings)

Dulles 000 024 000 0 – 6 15 3

Clements 301 002 000 1 – 7 15 2

Winning pitcher: Alec Nicholas

Losing pitcher: Jake Hewett

Top Performers

Ryan Brown (CHS): 4-6, 2B, 3B, RBI

Jake Hewett (Dulles): 4-6, 4 RBIs

Records: Clements 4-19-1 (3-7), Dulles 3-18-1 (1-9)

Travis 8, George Ranch 5

Travis 022 013 0 – 8 3 1

GR     004 010 0 – 5 6 2

Winning pitcher: Parker Witte

Losing pitcher: Bradley Hermes

Top performers

Lathan Buzard (Travis): 2 HR, 4 RBIs

Cole Murphy: (GR): 3 RBIs

Judson Mixon (GR): 2 hits

Records: Travis 19-5 (8-2), George Ranch 13-14 (6-4)

Elkins 14, Bush 4

Elkins 060 211 4 – 14 17 2

Bush  001 000 3 –  4   8  3

Winning pitcher: Logan Abadie

Losing pitcher: Steven Bonica

Top performers

Logan Abadie (Elkins): 4-4, 3 RBIs

Braylon Payne (Elkins): 4-5, 3B, 3 RBIs

Dominic Medrano (Bush): 3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs

Records: Elkins 15-8-1 (7-3), Bush 8-17 (1-9)

District 24-5A

Fulshear 7, Lamar Consolidated 1

Lamar Consol.   010 000 0 – 1 3 4

Fulshear            000 322 X – 7 6 0

Winning pitcher: Austin Vargas

Losing pitcher: Jonathan Anders

Top performers

Austin Vargas (Fulshear): 5 IP, 10 Ks

Rafael Cortez (Fulshear): HR, 2 RBIs

Josh Cornejo (LC): RBI

Records: Fulshear 14-9 (12-2), Lamar Consolidated 8-17 (5-7)

Foster 10, Hightower 0 (5 innings)

Hightower  000 00 – 0

Rich. Foster 402 04 – 10

Winning pitcher: Chase Batten

Top performers

Chase Batten (Foster): CG, 11 K’s (no-hitter)

Hayden Holchak (Foster): 3-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBIs

Records: Foster 17-8 (11-1), Hightower 13-9-1 (5-9)

Needville 9, Columbia 7

Columbia 002 041 0 – 7  6  5

Needville 150 111 X – 9 10 3

Winning pitcher: Kody Gibbs

Losing pitcher: Kade Reynolds

Top performers

Coy Pierce (Needville) 3 RBIs

Kody Gibbs (Needville): 4.1 IP, 7 K’s

Marshall 20, Willowridge 4

Marshall     224 93X X – 20 21 7

Willowridge 012 01X X –  4  2  11

Winning pitcher: Troy Jackson

Losing pitcher: Dustin Goff

Top performers

Troy Jackson (Marshall): 5 IP, 12 K’s

Landon Ramirez (Marshall): 4 hits, 6 RBIs

Records: Marshall 5-14-1 (2-10), Willowridge 4-15 (0-12)

Softball

April 12

District 20-6A

Elkins 11, Dulles 8

Elkins 012 041 3 – 11 10 7

Dulles 000 332 0 –  8   6  5

Winning pitcher: A.J. Robertson

Losing pitcher: Makayla Wolfe

Top performers

Jenna Tansiongso (Elkins) 3 RBIs

Viviana Vargas (Elkins): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Kellan Ton (Dulles): 3-5, 2B, RBI

Maya Salinas (Dulles): 2-5, 3B, 3 RBIs

Records: Elkins 14-10 (8-3), Dulles 8-11 (3-8)

George Ranch 5, Ridge Point 4 (9 innings)

George Ranch 100 110 101 – 5 12 4

Ridge Point     100 000 300 – 4 11 1

Winning pitcher: Nora Thompson

Losing pitcher: Bailey Gray

Top performers

Karrlauhn Deas (George Ranch): 4-5, 3 2B, 4 RBIs

Jade Uresti (Ridge Point): 4 hits

Reagan Green (Ridge Point): 3 RBIs

April 14

District 20-6A

Austin 16, Clements 9

Clements 100 521 0 –  9   9  1

Austin     904 201 X – 16 18 3

Winning pitcher: Zoe Zamora

Losing pitcher: McKinley Lenard

Top performers

Sophia Lundstrom (Austin): 5 hits, 4 RBIs

Alyssa Carter (Austin): 4 RBIs

Maddox Darnell (Clements): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Records: Austin 5-18 (4-8), Clements 4-15 (1-9)

STANDINGS

BASEBALL

District 20-6A

Ridge Point (20-3, 9-1)

Travis (19-5, 8-2)

George Ranch (13-14, 7-3)

Elkins (15-8-1, 7-3)

Austin (8-13, 4-6)

Clements (4-20, 3-7)

Bush (9-17, 1-9)

Dulles (3-18-1, 1-9)

District 24-5A

Fulshear (14-9-1, 12-2)

Foster (17-8, 11-1)

Angleton (11-12, 8-4)

Ros. Terry (12-11, 7-5)

Kempner (12-11-1, 6-6)

Lamar Cons. (8-17, 5-7)

Hightower (13-9-1, 5-9)

Marshall (5-14-1, 2-10)

Willowridge (4-15, 0-12)

District 25-4A

Needville (19-4, 9-0)

Sweeny (20-4, 7-1)

Columbia (12-11, 5-4)

Stafford (7-15, 4-5)

Brazosport (8-15, 3-5)

Bay City (7-13-1, 2-6)

La Marque (1-16, 0-8)

SOFTBALL

District 20-6A

Travis (15-9, 11-1)

Ridge Point (20-7, 9-3)

Elkins (15-10, 9-3)

George Ranch (13-9, 9-3)

Austin (5-18, 4-8)

Dulles (8-12, 3-9)

Clements (4-15, 1-9)

Bush (0-13, 0-10)

District 24-5A

Angleton (22-6-1, 14-0)

Foster (28-4, 13-1)

Fulshear (20-11, 11-4)

Ros. Terry (17-12, 10-5)

Lamar Cons. (14-10, 8-6)

Willowridge (6-16, 3-11)

Hightower (6-17, 3-12)

Kempner (4-16, 2-12)

Marshall (0-18, 0-13)

District 25-4A

Needville (17-7-1, 9-1)

Sweeney (18-7, 9-1)

Columbia (21-6, 7-3)

Brazosport (7-13, 4-6)

Bay City (9-17-1, 3-7)

Stafford (12-11, 2-8)

La Marque (0-11, 0-10)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.