On the heels of a 74-point performance last week, it might be tough to imagine the Fulshear Chargers scoring more in a game.
But the Chargers did that and then some last week. The Chargers offense was on point once again last Friday, eclipsing 70 points for the second consecutive week in a 77-18 win over Clements. It was the most points in a single game in the program’s six-season history, breaking the record they had set just the previous week.
Fulshear amassed more than 500 yards of total offense, with quarterback Parker Williams throwing for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Four different receivers caught scores for Fulshear, with Tate Struble hauling in two of them.
JR Mirelles ran for two touchdowns in the loss for Clements (0-2), his second straight multi-score effort for the Rangers.
Elsewhere in the area, Randle also stayed unbeaten in the season’s early stages, holding off Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24 to improve to 2-0. Leo Garza completed 18 of 29 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, with Cortney Brown (7 catches, 157 yards) being the recipient of two of them.
Terry came out on top in a battle of Fort Bend area schools, besting Lamar Consolidated 21-3 to improve to 2-0. Marcus Townsend had 61 rushing yards and a touchdown offensively for the Rangers, while Hammed Masha had an interception and forced fumble for a Terry defense that forced four Mustang turnovers.
Even though it was in a losing effort, the Elkins Knights saw multiple receivers have big games in a 54-42 loss to Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday. Jakson Hart led the way with four catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns, while Asad Abbas hauled in five catches for 103 yards.
Below is this week’s local schedule and last week’s scoreboard:
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Clements vs. George Ranch, 6 p.m., Katy Legacy Stadium
Austin vs. Dulles, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Lamar Consolidated vs. Westbury, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Travis vs. Hightower, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Foster vs. Terry, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Marshall at Alief Taylor, 7 p.m., Crump Stadium
Fulshear at Magnolia, 7 p.m., Magnolia Bulldog Stadium
Stafford at Sealy, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Randle vs. West Columbia, 11 a.m., Traylor Stadium
Ridge Point vs. Bush, 6 p.m., Tully Stadium
Kempner vs. Friendswood, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Fulshear 77, Clements 18
Austin 38, Westbury 35
Terry 21, Lamar Consolidated 3
Randle 30, Calhoun 24
Foster 50, Travis 7
Lake Creek 54, Elkins 42
Crosby 27, Marshall 21 (OT)
Spring Westfield 51, Hightower 29
Katy Taylor 16, George Ranch 0
Cy Woods 38, Dulles 3
Dickinson 14, Ridge Point 0
Friendswood 34, Willowridge 0
Magnolia West 43, Bush 0
Pasadena Memorial 37, Kempner 3
Bellville 55, Stafford 0
