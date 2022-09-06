Fulshear Chargers

Fulshear Chargers

 Contributed photo

On the heels of a 74-point performance last week, it might be tough to imagine the Fulshear Chargers scoring more in a game.

But the Chargers did that and then some last week. The Chargers offense was on point once again last Friday, eclipsing 70 points for the second consecutive week in a 77-18 win over Clements. It was the most points in a single game in the program’s six-season history, breaking the record they had set just the previous week.

Fulshear amassed more than 500 yards of total offense, with quarterback Parker Williams throwing for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Four different receivers caught scores for Fulshear, with Tate Struble hauling in two of them.

JR Mirelles ran for two touchdowns in the loss for Clements (0-2), his second straight multi-score effort for the Rangers.

Elsewhere in the area, Randle also stayed unbeaten in the season’s early stages, holding off Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24 to improve to 2-0. Leo Garza completed 18 of 29 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, with Cortney Brown (7 catches, 157 yards) being the recipient of two of them.

Terry came out on top in a battle of Fort Bend area schools, besting Lamar Consolidated 21-3 to improve to 2-0. Marcus Townsend had 61 rushing yards and a touchdown offensively for the Rangers, while Hammed Masha had an interception and forced fumble for a Terry defense that forced four Mustang turnovers.

Even though it was in a losing effort, the Elkins Knights saw multiple receivers have big games in a 54-42 loss to Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday. Jakson Hart led the way with four catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns, while Asad Abbas hauled in five catches for 103 yards.

Below is this week’s local schedule and last week’s scoreboard:

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Clements vs. George Ranch, 6 p.m., Katy Legacy Stadium

Austin vs. Dulles, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Lamar Consolidated vs. Westbury, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Friday

Travis vs. Hightower, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Foster vs. Terry, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Marshall at Alief Taylor, 7 p.m., Crump Stadium

Fulshear at Magnolia, 7 p.m., Magnolia Bulldog Stadium

Stafford at Sealy, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Randle vs. West Columbia, 11 a.m., Traylor Stadium

Ridge Point vs. Bush, 6 p.m., Tully Stadium

Kempner vs. Friendswood, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Last week’s scores

Fulshear 77, Clements 18

Austin 38, Westbury 35

Terry 21, Lamar Consolidated 3

Randle 30, Calhoun 24

Foster 50, Travis 7

Lake Creek 54, Elkins 42

Crosby 27, Marshall 21 (OT)

Spring Westfield 51, Hightower 29

Katy Taylor 16, George Ranch 0

Cy Woods 38, Dulles 3

Dickinson 14, Ridge Point 0

Friendswood 34, Willowridge 0

Magnolia West 43, Bush 0

Pasadena Memorial 37, Kempner 3

Bellville 55, Stafford 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.