Fulshear Chargers

Fulshear Chargers

 Contributed photo

The Fulshear Chargers have never won a district championship in their brief five-season program. But the program has designs on doing so this season, and are in a strong position following a big win last week.

Fulshear took down Kempner 58-13 last weekend, improving to 7-1 and 5-1 in District 10-5A. The win pulled the Chargers into a three-way tie atop the district with Angleton and Manvel ahead of a showdown with Manvel next weekend.

Davion Godley ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries for the Chargers, while Parker William and Deuce Barrington threw a pair of touchdown passes apiece. Jax Medica had three catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Jacobs had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown – his second straight 100-yard game – for Kempner, which dropped to 0-8 and 0-6 in district play with the loss.

Elsewhere in Class 5A action, the Marshall Buffalos continued to pace District 9-5A with a 63-0 victory over local rival Willowridge last weekend. Quarterback Jordon Davis amassed six total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) for the Buffalos (7-1, 5-0) in the win, including two scoring tosses to Ja’Koby Banks.

In the Class 6A ranks, the Hightower Hurricanes moved into second place in District 20-6A with their fourth straight win, a resounding 34-0 victory over Elkins last week. Quarterback Joseph Stewart threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (6-2, 5-1), while Chisom Onwuzurigbo snagged his team-leading fifth interception to help Hightower pitch its third shutout.

Lucrae Thomas had six catches for 68 yards for Elkins (2-6, 1-5) in the loss.

Clements bounced back from last week’s loss to district-leading Ridge Point by gutting out a 17-7 win over Bush to vault into 20-6A’s fourth and final playoff spot. Gunner Chenier threw a touchdown while JR Mirelles rushed for 78 yards for Clements (4-4, 4-2) which now sits a game ahead of Travis (3-5, 3-3) for the district’s final playoff spot with two games left to play.

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Clements vs. Hightower, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Foster vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Marshall vs. Galena Park, 7 p.m., Butler Stadium

Friday

Ridge Point vs. Travis, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Stafford vs. El Campo, 7 p.m., Stafford High School

Fulshear at Manvel, 7 p.m., Freedom Field

Randle vs. Bryan Rudder, 7:30 p.m., Randle HS Stadium

Lamar Consolidated at Montgomery, 7:30 p.m., Montgomery ISD Stadium

Saturday

Dulles vs. Elkins, 11 a.m., Mercer Stadium

Terry vs. Kempner, 11 a.m., Traylor Stadium

Austin vs. Bush, 11 a.m., Tully Stadium

Willowridge vs. Dayton, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Last week’s scores

Fulshear 58, Kempner 13

Hightower 34, Elkins 0

George Ranch 24, Dulles 21

Ridge Point 37, Austin 6

Clements 17, Bush 7

Marshall 63, Willowridge 7

Lamar Consolidated 21, Randle 14

Magnolia West 51, Terry 12

Navasota 37, Stafford 35

Bay City 58, Needville 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.