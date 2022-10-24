The Fulshear Chargers have never won a district championship in their brief five-season program. But the program has designs on doing so this season, and are in a strong position following a big win last week.
Fulshear took down Kempner 58-13 last weekend, improving to 7-1 and 5-1 in District 10-5A. The win pulled the Chargers into a three-way tie atop the district with Angleton and Manvel ahead of a showdown with Manvel next weekend.
Davion Godley ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries for the Chargers, while Parker William and Deuce Barrington threw a pair of touchdown passes apiece. Jax Medica had three catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Antonio Jacobs had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown – his second straight 100-yard game – for Kempner, which dropped to 0-8 and 0-6 in district play with the loss.
Elsewhere in Class 5A action, the Marshall Buffalos continued to pace District 9-5A with a 63-0 victory over local rival Willowridge last weekend. Quarterback Jordon Davis amassed six total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) for the Buffalos (7-1, 5-0) in the win, including two scoring tosses to Ja’Koby Banks.
In the Class 6A ranks, the Hightower Hurricanes moved into second place in District 20-6A with their fourth straight win, a resounding 34-0 victory over Elkins last week. Quarterback Joseph Stewart threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (6-2, 5-1), while Chisom Onwuzurigbo snagged his team-leading fifth interception to help Hightower pitch its third shutout.
Lucrae Thomas had six catches for 68 yards for Elkins (2-6, 1-5) in the loss.
Clements bounced back from last week’s loss to district-leading Ridge Point by gutting out a 17-7 win over Bush to vault into 20-6A’s fourth and final playoff spot. Gunner Chenier threw a touchdown while JR Mirelles rushed for 78 yards for Clements (4-4, 4-2) which now sits a game ahead of Travis (3-5, 3-3) for the district’s final playoff spot with two games left to play.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Clements vs. Hightower, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Foster vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Marshall vs. Galena Park, 7 p.m., Butler Stadium
Friday
Ridge Point vs. Travis, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Stafford vs. El Campo, 7 p.m., Stafford High School
Fulshear at Manvel, 7 p.m., Freedom Field
Randle vs. Bryan Rudder, 7:30 p.m., Randle HS Stadium
Lamar Consolidated at Montgomery, 7:30 p.m., Montgomery ISD Stadium
Saturday
Dulles vs. Elkins, 11 a.m., Mercer Stadium
Terry vs. Kempner, 11 a.m., Traylor Stadium
Austin vs. Bush, 11 a.m., Tully Stadium
Willowridge vs. Dayton, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Fulshear 58, Kempner 13
Hightower 34, Elkins 0
George Ranch 24, Dulles 21
Ridge Point 37, Austin 6
Clements 17, Bush 7
Marshall 63, Willowridge 7
Lamar Consolidated 21, Randle 14
Magnolia West 51, Terry 12
Navasota 37, Stafford 35
Bay City 58, Needville 0
