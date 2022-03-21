Bush High School boys’ soccer coach Gabriel Martinez-Gracida knows his team’s style might not be the most aesthetically-pleasing to watch play out.
However, he said it doesn’t have to look pleasing to the eye – it just needs to be effective.
“Winning by one goal doesn’t necessarily mean the game was close – it means we came out to counter-attack or defend,” Martinez-Gracida said. “High school soccer is not about how pretty you look, it’s about winning.”
Martinez-Gracida’s squad has done a lot of winning this season. The Broncos went 13-5-2 during their recently-completed regular season, including 10-3-1 in District 20-6A to capture the district championship, the program's first since 2015, according to UIL online records.
Bush will host Katy Taylor in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“All the seniors have been working to get to this point (of a district championship),” said senior goalkeeper Aiden Yensen-Yee, who also spends some time as a striker for the Broncos. “We put in the hours, and this is just the result of all that hard work that we’ve done – it’s paid off. We’re just trying to take it one round at a time as we hopefully make it all the way to state.”
More than meets the eye
At first glance, the Broncos’ style is admittedly different from many teams. They scored just 35 regulation goals in 20 matches this season, and scored three or more goals in a game just four times. The reason for their success, however, is not offense – it’s the defense. On the flip side, Bush allowed just 20 goals overall and surrendered just 14 goals in 14 district contests – both of which were the second-lowest mark among District 20-6A squads.
Yensen-Yee, a three-year letterman for the Broncos, credited the mindset and fresh outlook on their style of play largely to Martinez-Gracida, who is in his first season as the head coach. It was a fresh start, he said, that has paid immediate dividends.
“(Coach Martinez-Gracida) doesn’t necessarily try to train physically, he tries to train mentally with your technique,” Yensen-Yee said. “Soccer isn’t always physical – it’s about using your brain to outsmart the other team. And this season, we’ve outsmarted teams in the way we’ve played.”
The Broncos’ game is all about discipline. And it appears the team has fully bought in.
“If you get beat by a fantastic goal, that happens every once in a while,” Yensen-Yee said. “But if you give one up because of a silly mistake, that’s the difference. We don’t make silly mistakes, and we try to make them beat us.”
That has long been Martinez-Gracida’s outlook on the game, but he said the success of the 2022 season – arguably one of the best in program history to this point – could not have happened without the leadership of captains such as Yensen-Yee and others. The Broncos have eight seniors on this year’s squad, many of whom have been in the program for multiple seasons.
“I’ve been incredibly lucky this year to have the captains that I do, because they lead by example,” he said. “That type of leadership makes everybody buy in – because if the people on top are doing their work, the people on the bottom do as well.”
The work appears to have paid off, at least so far. The Broncos finished the regular season by winning their final eight matches to claim the district crown.
“We always had the talent, but we were pretty raw in terms of discipline (at the beginning),” Yensen-Yee said. “You could tell at the beginning of the district season that we were a little bit shaky in terms of results, but once we got everything working together it started working out pretty well.”
One game at a time
The Broncos’ program may have reached nearly unprecedented regular season heights, but Martinez-Gracida and his players know that the real journey begins this week as they face the Taylor Mustangs in the first round of the playoffs. They took some time to celebrate the title over the break, he said, but now it’s time to lock in.
“The mindset is simple – we won, and it was for that weekend,” Martinez-Gracida said. “Now, it’s done, and we’re on to the next step. Now, it’s a coin toss. Everybody can win one game – one mistake, and you’re done.”
Yensen-Yee echoed his head coach.
“You hope to make it as far as you can, but it’s all about taking steps,” he said. “…We kept taking those steps (to finish the regular season), now we just need to take one more.”
They team is fully bought into the culture and philosophy, Martinez-Gracida said, and he believes they’re on the precipice of what could turn out to be a season for the ages.
And even though he knows every game is a battle come the postseason, he has complete confidence in his team and knows the talent he possesses – even if outside observers may not.
“When I started working with these guys, I told them they have what it takes to be at least in the third round of the playoffs,” he said. “If we make it there, everything is open.”
