The opening week of football is always exciting, and even more so when the contest is between two teams with some familiarity.
There were a couple of Fort Bend area non-district clashes highlighting the Class 6A slate last week, as Richmond Foster toppled George Ranch 49-20 and Rosenberg Terry took down Clements 35-20.
Marvin Thomas carried the load for Terry against Clements, running the ball 23 times for 103 yards and touchdown, while Marcus Townsend ran for two touchdowns of his own. For Clements, John Lewis had 119 rushing yards and two scores while JR Mirelles also had 97 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
The Hightower Hurricanes also made a victorious return to Class 6A, defeating Pearland Dawson by a score of 29-17. Quarterback Joseph Stewart went 23 of 30 for 281 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes in his first varsity start, while Austin Bowen ran for 109 yards and a touchdown in place of an injured Jeremy Payne.
In notable Class 5A action, another local battle highlighted the schedule as Lamar Consolidated took down Willowridge 30-13. Justin McCullough carried the ball 24 times for 108 yards and a touchdown to pace the Mustangs.
In the area’s lone Class 4A action, the Stafford Spartans kicked off their season with a 35-7 win over Port Lavaca Calhoun on Friday. Jamaal Wiley ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries offensively, while Julius Nealy carried the defensive effort with 10 tackles as part of a game that saw the Spartans’ defense force five turnovers.
A full rundown of this week’s schedule and last week’s scores is below:
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Bush vs. Magnolia West, 6 p.m., Katy Legacy Stadium
Dulles at Cy Woods, 6:30 p.m., Cy Fair ISD Stadium
Clements vs. Fulshear, 7 p.m., Katy Rhodes Stadium
George Ranch vs. Katy Taylor, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Kempner vs. Pasadena Memorial, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Hightower at Spring Westfield, 7 p.m., Planet Ford Stadium
Marshall at Crosby, 7 p.m., Crosby Cougar Stadium
Friday
Travis vs. Foster, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Terry vs. Lamar Consolidated, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Stafford at Bellville, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Houston Westbury, 7 p.m., Butler Stadium
Ridge Point at Dickinson, 7 p.m., Dickinson ISD Stadium
Elkins at Montgomery Lake Creek, 7:30 p.m., MISD Athletic Complex
Saturday
Willowridge vs. Friendswood, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Fulshear 74, Strake Jesuit 41
Elkins 41, Bellaire 0
Austin 10, Alief Elsik 7
Marshall 14, Klein 7
Hightower 29, Pearland Dawson 17
Stafford 35, Calhoun 7
Foster 49, George Ranch 20
Terry 35, Clements 20
Lamar Consolidated 30, Willowridge 13
Friendswood 27, Kempner 6
Clear Lake 35, Dulles 14
Spring 36, Travis 14
Austin Westlake 44, Ridge Point 14
Cy Springs 28, Bush 12
