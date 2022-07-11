Former Elkins High School standout Chris Johnson has been busy this summer, and recently helped his travel team take home a summer championship. On Saturday, Johnson scored 18 points to help the Houston Defenders to the 2022 Under Armour Association (UAA) Summer 2022 title.
Johnson, who averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds across 88 games in three seasons for Elkins, was a Class 6A all-state selection for the Knights last season. He announced in May that he is transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for his senior season.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound point guard from Missouri City, is rated as a four-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals. He currently holds college offers from 18 schools according to 247 Sports, including Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, and UCLA.
Local coaching carousel continues turning
As the high school coaching carousel continues to turn, Fort Bend County high schools have continued to feel its impact with two local coaches recently leaving to take jobs elsewhere.
On July 30, Katy ISD’s Taylor High School announced that former Richmond Foster boys’ soccer coach Richard DeStefano will take over with the Mustangs in the same position.
DeStefano spent eight seasons at Foster and is entering his 13th season coaching, according to a release from Katy Taylor. He went 102-64-17 while leading the Falcons to the playoffs on seven occasions and winning two district championships. The Falcons were regional quarterfinalists on four occasions under DeStefano, and are coming off back-to-back appearances in the Region III-5A tournament the last two seasons.
Elsewhere, Austin High School softball coach Danielle Tefft announced on Twitter June 28 that she will be leaving to Lady Bulldogs after one season to be the new head coach at Lamar Consolidated ISD’s Fulshear High School. The Lady Chargers are coming off a 2021 campaign in which they went 22-12 overall and reached the area round of the playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs are now searching for their third head coach in the last four seasons, and are coming off a 6-20 campaign in Tefft’s only year at the helm as they seek a return to the playoffs next season.
