Jeremy Payne Hightower

Hightower's Jeremy Payne, shown during a 2021 game against Katy Paetow, ran for 131 yards last week in his 2022 debut to help the Hurricanes to a win. (Photo by Landan Kuhlmann)

District 20-6A is one of the region’s most competitive districts each season, which on the surface might be daunting to the Hightower Hurricanes in their return to the state’s largest classification.

However, the Hurricanes have hung tough and then some. Hightower defeated Dulles 45-14 last Friday, improving to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in District 20-6A, which currently has them in the district’s final playoff slot entering the regular season’s final month.

Khaleb Davis was the offensive star of the night for the Hurricanes, catching four passes for 125 yards and adding 90 rushing yards with a rushing score. Junior sensation running back Jeremy Payne made his 2022 debut with a bang after missing the first five weeks due to injury by rushing for 131 yards on 16 carries, while quarterback Joseph Stewart threw for 234 yards and a touchdown.

Chisom Onwuzurigbo had seven tackles and two passes defended to lead the Hurricanes’ defensive effort, while Ephraim Dotson nabbed his team-leading third interception of the season. 

Elsewhere in the district, Ridge Point continued its stranglehold in running past Elkins 54-0 last Thursday to improve to 5-2 and 5-0 in district competition. Running back Ezell Jolley topped the century mark for a third time this season, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and adding a receiving score. Quarterback Austin Carlisle also threw three touchdowns.

In local Class 5A action, the Foster Falcons defeated Kempner 45-0 on Thursday, running their mark to 6-1 and 4-1 in District 10-5A play. J.T. Fayard threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns for Foster, while Dylan Apponey (124 yards, touchdown) and Kendal Stewart (six catches, 87 yards) paced the receiving corps and Ashton Ojiaku ran for three touchdowns.

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Austin vs. Travis, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Marshall vs. Nederland, 7 p.m., Stafford High School

Randle vs. Montgomery, 7:30 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Foster at Manvel, 7 p.m., Freedom Field

Friday

Elkins vs. Bush, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

George Ranch vs. Hightower, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Stafford vs. Brazosport, 7 p.m.

Needville vs. El Campo, 7 p.m.

Willowridge at Texas City, 7 p.m., Texas City High School

Fulshear at Magnolia West, Mustang Stadium

Lamar Consolidated at Brenham, 7:30 p.m., Brenham High School

Saturday

Clements vs. Ridge Point, 11 a.m., Mercer Stadium

Kempner vs. Magnolia, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Last week’s scores

Ridge Point 54, Elkins 0

Foster 45, Kempner 0

Clements 20, Travis 17

Hightower 45, Dulles 14

Marshall 40, Texas City 0

Fulshear 45, Friendswood 14

George Ranch 20, Bush 17 (OT)

Port Neches-Groves 56, Willowridge 13

Angleton 23, Terry 0

Lake Creek 67, Lamar Consolidated 0

Navasota 41, Needville 14

