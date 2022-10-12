District 20-6A is one of the region’s most competitive districts each season, which on the surface might be daunting to the Hightower Hurricanes in their return to the state’s largest classification.
However, the Hurricanes have hung tough and then some. Hightower defeated Dulles 45-14 last Friday, improving to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in District 20-6A, which currently has them in the district’s final playoff slot entering the regular season’s final month.
Khaleb Davis was the offensive star of the night for the Hurricanes, catching four passes for 125 yards and adding 90 rushing yards with a rushing score. Junior sensation running back Jeremy Payne made his 2022 debut with a bang after missing the first five weeks due to injury by rushing for 131 yards on 16 carries, while quarterback Joseph Stewart threw for 234 yards and a touchdown.
Chisom Onwuzurigbo had seven tackles and two passes defended to lead the Hurricanes’ defensive effort, while Ephraim Dotson nabbed his team-leading third interception of the season.
Elsewhere in the district, Ridge Point continued its stranglehold in running past Elkins 54-0 last Thursday to improve to 5-2 and 5-0 in district competition. Running back Ezell Jolley topped the century mark for a third time this season, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and adding a receiving score. Quarterback Austin Carlisle also threw three touchdowns.
In local Class 5A action, the Foster Falcons defeated Kempner 45-0 on Thursday, running their mark to 6-1 and 4-1 in District 10-5A play. J.T. Fayard threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns for Foster, while Dylan Apponey (124 yards, touchdown) and Kendal Stewart (six catches, 87 yards) paced the receiving corps and Ashton Ojiaku ran for three touchdowns.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Austin vs. Travis, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Marshall vs. Nederland, 7 p.m., Stafford High School
Randle vs. Montgomery, 7:30 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Foster at Manvel, 7 p.m., Freedom Field
Friday
Elkins vs. Bush, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
George Ranch vs. Hightower, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Stafford vs. Brazosport, 7 p.m.
Needville vs. El Campo, 7 p.m.
Willowridge at Texas City, 7 p.m., Texas City High School
Fulshear at Magnolia West, Mustang Stadium
Lamar Consolidated at Brenham, 7:30 p.m., Brenham High School
Saturday
Clements vs. Ridge Point, 11 a.m., Mercer Stadium
Kempner vs. Magnolia, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Ridge Point 54, Elkins 0
Foster 45, Kempner 0
Clements 20, Travis 17
Hightower 45, Dulles 14
Marshall 40, Texas City 0
Fulshear 45, Friendswood 14
George Ranch 20, Bush 17 (OT)
Port Neches-Groves 56, Willowridge 13
Angleton 23, Terry 0
Lake Creek 67, Lamar Consolidated 0
Navasota 41, Needville 14
