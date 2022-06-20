It may be the offseason, but that doesn’t mean local football squads are taking the summer or spring off. And a couple of Fort Bend high school football squads are looking to finish off a stellar offseason slate this weekend.
The Marshall Buffalos and Hightower Hurricanes will both play in the Texas 7-on-7 Division I football state tournament this Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station.
Marshall qualified during the Lamar Consolidated ISD tournament on June 11, coming out ahead of a 16-team field that included other local high schools such as Randle, George Ranch, Clements, Foster, Fulshear, and Terry. It will be Marshall’s first time playing in the 7-on-7 state tournament in quite some time, head coach James Williams said, as the school had not entered state qualifying tournaments for many years.
“It’s always exciting to compete against so many great teams. Our kids are working hard,” Williams said. “We had a good offseason, spring ball, and now the summer program has started well. We’re looking forward to competing this weekend.”
Hightower, meanwhile, had qualified for the state tournament after winning the Cy-Fair ISD West qualifying tournament in late May. The Hurricanes are back after a long wait, having not qualified for the state 7-on-7 tournament since 2003.
What’s more, Hightower head coach Cornelius Anthony said 7-on-7 was not really even on his radar coming into the summer. However, a small group came to him and insisted on playing. And ultimately, the team has come together to accomplish a significant program milestone.
All spots at the state qualifying tournaments were initially filled, Anthony said, but a team dropping out created the opening during the CFISD West tournament that the Hurricanes took full advantage of.
“It was just a passionate group of kids who wanted to do it,” Anthony said. “It speaks to their desire to be great, their commitment to excellence and their desire to compete.”
The Hurricanes were a young team last season, and then were dealt another blow when first-team all-district quarterback KJ Penson followed his father – a former Hightower assistant – to Willowridge.
However, Anthony said the performance of new signal caller Joseph Stewart – who has called the shots during 7-on-7 – along with the rest of the team has been a huge boon to his team and answered a lot of questions about who would fill Penson’s shoes. Hightower is coming off a regional quarterfinal appearance last season, and their play this summer has Anthony excited for next season.
“It’s something we always knew and had seen in (Joseph),” he said. “It reassures us that we’re in good hands and we’re going to be fine. It’s sink-or-swim, and he did a great job rising to the occasion and letting people know that he’s here to stay.”
For more information about the state 7-on-7 tournament and to see a full list of qualifiers, go to texasfootball.com/7on7-state-qualifiers/?ref=subnav.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.