On the heels of a trip to the program’s first regional final in a decade last season, expectations were high for the Hightower Hurricanes despite the loss of last season’s starting quarterback and a move to the highly-competitive District 20-6A following realignment.
At least for the first week, the Hurricanes don’t appear to be fazed by the move so far. Hightower made a strong return to Class 6A district play last week in taking down the Travis Tigers 44-7 to move to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in District 20-6A.
Sophomore quarterback Joseph Stewart led the way for Hightower, completing 16 of 23 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Stewart’s main targets were Zion Kearney (105 yards and a touchdown) and Khaleb Davis (102 yards and two touchdowns), while Austin Bowen rushed for two touchdowns.
George Ranch also started off District 20-6A play on the right foot with a 24-21 win over Clements, which was also their first victory of the 2022 campaign. Three Longhorns rushed for at least 85 yards as part of a 300-yard rushing attack for George Ranch (1-2, 1-0), led by Jaden Shelton’s 113 yards and a touchdown. JR Mirelles ran for 114 yards and a touchdown for Clements (0-3, 0-1), while Josue Aguirre caught a touchdown pass.
Following a pair of tough non-district losses to some of the state’s best in Austin Westlake and Dickinson, Ridge Point picked up its first win of the season with a 56-0 victory over Bush. Ezell Jolly paced a 285-yard rushing attack for the Panthers (1-2, 1-0), with 161 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while adding a touchdown catch, while Carter Groen also hauled in a touchdown grab.
In LCISD action, Richmond Foster remained undefeated on the young season last weekend following a 41-0 win over Terry. Running back Ashton Ojiaku paced the Falcons (3-0, 1-0) with 292 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Dylan Apponey hauled in his sixth touchdown catch of the season.
The Fulshear Chargers continued their high-scoring barrage in the District 10-5A opener last weekend, holding off Magnolia 53-50 to stay undefeated on the young season. Fulshear (3-0, 1-0) rushed for 413 yards as a team, with Davion Godley (233 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Calvion Hunter (104 yards) leading the way. Parker Williams also threw three touchdown passes for a Chargers attack that racked up more than 600 yards of total offense.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
George Ranch vs. Austin, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Clements vs. Elkins, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Friday
Terry vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Dulles vs. Travis, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Stafford vs. Lamar Consolidated, 7 p.m., Stafford High School
Randle at Bryan, 7 p.m., Bryan High School
Needville at Sweeny, 7:30 p.m., Sweeny High School
Foster at Angleton, 7 p.m., Angleton High School
Kempner at Magnolia West, 7 p.m., Magnolia West High School
Willowridge at Brookshire Royal, 7 p.m., Brookshire Royal High School
Saturday
Hightower vs. Ridge Point, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Hightower 44, Travis 7
George Ranch 24, Clements 21
Ridge Point 56, Bush 0
Fulshear 53, Magnolia 50
Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0
Stafford 28, Sealy 27 (2 OT)
Lamar Consolidated 24, Westbury 6
Foster 41, Terry 0
Dulles 27, Austin 16
Hargrave 24, Needville 14
Columbia 36, Randle 35
Friendswood 27, Kempner 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.