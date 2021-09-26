If first-year Hightower head football coach Cornelius Anthony was looking for a signature victory in his inaugural season, it’s safe to say they don’t get much bigger than last Thursday.
The Hurricanes overcame a nine-point fourth quarter to take down the Manvel Mavericks – who entered action ranked 4th in Class 5A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football – by a score of 16-12 at Freedom Field to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in District 10-5A.
Hightower struggled to move the ball for much of the game, trailing 9-3 at halftime and 12-3 entering the fourth quarter. However, the Hurricanes got a six-yard touchdown run from Kendron Penson Jr. to trim the deficit early in the final stanza before Penson found Caleb Douglas for a five-yard touchdown pass with six minutes left in the game to provide the final tally.
The Hurricanes held a powerful Mavericks offense, which had scored 40 points per game its first three times on the field, to just a lone field goal after halftime. The 12 points scored were the Mavericks’ fewest in a game since the 2019 season.
Ridge Point 56, Clements 20
In a matchup of the area’s top two teams in Class 6A so far this season, the Panthers showed why they have held a virtual stranglehold atop District 20-6A in recent seasons.
Panthers quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. tossed four touchdown passes without an interception, with three of them going to Marvin Session, who had his second straight three-touchdown performance. Running backs Z’eriq Earls (136 yards) and Mason Dossett (114 yards, two touchdowns) also paced the Panthers’ attack. Junior defensive back Taylor Davis had three interceptions for the Panthers, returning one for a touchdown.
On the other side, Avery Clark scored his third rushing touchdown in the last two games for Clements (4-1, 1-1), and also had a safety on defense when he stopped Dossett in the end zone. Patrick Smith hauled in his sixth touchdown pass of the season in the second quarter, and Marcus Darnell had an acrobatic touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter for his second score of the season.
Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20 (OT)
The Eagles are one of the hotter teams in the area, and have now won three straight games following this overtime thriller on Saturday at Delmar Stadium.
Marxquise Hays caught two scoring tosses from Blaize Covington, including the eventual game-winner in overtime, as well as an interception on defense for Willowridge (3-1, 3-0). Travis Willis also had a 50-yard touchdown catch of his own, his second straight game with an offensive touchdown.
Bush 28, Dulles 0
The Broncos (1-3, 1-0) picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion over the Vikings (2-3, 0-2). Tyler Hilder threw two touchdown passes to Michael Ormadia, who accumulated 87 yards on three receptions. Nelvins Borgella had a 112 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to pace Bush’s rushing attack, while the Broncos’ defense forced five Dulles turnovers.
Last week’s scores
Hightower 16, Manvel 12
Travis 68, Austin 0
Bush 28, Dulles 0
Ridge Point 56, Clements 20
Kempner 35, Milby 3
Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20 (OT)
Stafford 67, Wharton 3
Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0
George Ranch 35, Elkins 14
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Elkins vs. Bush, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Friday
Travis vs. George Ranch, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Willowridge at Houston Austin, 7 p.m., Barnett Stadium
Saturday
Marshall vs. Houston Sharpstown, 11 a.m., Hall Stadium
Hightower vs. Angleton, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Kempner at Houston Wisdom, 6 p.m., Butler Stadium
