After spending the last several seasons among the ranks of the elite in Class 5A, the Hightower Hurricanes faced a step up in competition after realignment pushed them into one of the Houston area’s most competitive districts.
But so far, the Hurricanes have been up to the challenge and then some. Hightower grinded out close wins over Travis (55-48) on Jan. 10, Ridge Point (59-58) on Jan. 13, and Bush (57-52) on Tuesday to take control of the 20-6A race at its midway point. The Hurricanes improved to 19-6 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in district play.
Corey Thompson had 13 points for the Hurricanes in the win over Travis, and Milton Rice added 10 points of his own to help the Hurricanes stay perfect in district play. Hightower is up to 15th in the most recent Class 6A rankings released by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), and was slated to put its perfect district record on the line Tuesday against Bush.
Kameron Newsome had 13 points to lead Travis in the loss to Hightower, though the Tigers rebounded with a 55-43 win over Dulles on Jan. 13 and 51-35 win over George Ranch on Tuesday to improve to 19-6 and 7-2 in district play.
Elsewhere, the Elkins Knights split a pair of games last week, beating George Ranch 55-34 on Jan. 10 before dropping a 51-48 decision to Clements on Jan. 13. They then dropped a 59-53 decision to Austin on Tuesday. Kristopher Barnett (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Jae’Coby Osborne (13 points, 15 rebounds) each had double-doubles for the Knights (13-8, 5-3) against George Ranch, while Justin Mitchell and Todd Woods scored 10 points apiece.
Divine Ugochukwu led the Rangers with 22 points in a 49-37 win over George Ranch on Jan. 10 prior to the win over Elkins, which moved Clements to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in district play.
On the Class 5A front, the Fulshear Chargers swept through an undefeated week to stay tied atop District 20-5A last week. Dylan Garner scored 15 points to lead the Chargers (14-12, 6-0) in a 55-49 win over Foster on Jan. 13, while Jared Moynihan had 12 points and five rebounds in a 51-46 victory over Kempner on Jan. 10. The Chargers also beat Lamar Consolidated 66-55 on Tuesday.
Marshall cruised again last week to stay tied with the Chargers atop the district, besting Randle 70-31 on Jan. 10 before taking down Willowridge 76-27 on Jan. 13 and Kempner 81-37 on Tuesday. Naheim Northern had 16 points and Jaylen Reedus had 12 points for the Buffalos (23-3, 6-0) against Randle, while Jaland Lowe had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists in the victory over Willowridge.
Cayden Gibson and Israel Akeye poured in 12 points apiece against Fulshear for Kempner, which rebounded later in the week with a 51-46 win over Lamar Consolidated on Jan. 13 before losing to Marshall to move to 14-11 overall and 3-3 in district play.
Prior to the loss to Fulshear, Jace Jones led Foster (9-13, 4-2) with 18 points in a 61-45 win over Terry on Jan. 10 and then added 14 points in a 53-36 win over Randle on Tuesday.
In Class 4A action, the Needville Blue Jays split a pair of games last week before losing to Navasota on Tuesday to move to 9-13 overall and 2-4 in district play. Austin Anderson scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Needville in a 54-51 over Sealy on Jan. 12, while Keilan Sweeny and Caden Slater added 11 points apiece.
Girls
Austin’s Lady Bulldogs continued to pace District 20-6A on the girls’ side, picking up an 84-36 win over Dulles on Jan. 10 before dispatching George Ranch 75-42 on Jan. 13 and losing 46-36 to Elkins on Tuesday to move to 25-2 overall and 10-1 in district play. Kelechi Dike scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against George Ranch to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who are currently ranked 11th in Class 6A by the TABC.
Hightower kept pace with wins over Travis (51-37) on Jan. 10 and Ridge Point (43-34) on Jan. 13 and Bush (53-35) on Tuesday to move to 25-3 and 10-1 in district play. Madison Bob poured in a career high 27 points against Ridge Point, and also scored a team-leading 17 points against Travis while Nia Reed had 11 points.
Prior to the loss against Austin, George Ranch took down Clements 62-27 on Jan. 10. Leslie Forun had 17 points and Kurynn McNeal had 16 points for the Lady Longhorns (15-14, 5-5) against Clements, while Forun also scored a team-high 22 points against Austin.
Fulshear continued to pace District 20-5A last week, beating Kempner 73-16 on Jan. 10 before overtaking Foster 57-48 on Jan. 13 and beating Lamar Consolidated 74-31 on Tuesday. Ruke Ogbevire scored a team-leading 18 points for Fulshear (22-5, 8-0) against Kempner, while Ese Ogbevire had 16 points and Jada Morgan grabbed 14 rebounds.
Willowridge also continued to play well, pulling out wins over Lamar Consolidated (36-27) on Jan. 10 and Marshall (43-17) on Jan. 13 before taking down Terry 65-21 on Tuesday. Hailey Kinchen scored a game-high 12 points against Lamar Consolidated, and Natalie Greene and Tara Batiste secured 12 rebounds apiece. Au'Rayona Seals scored 14 points against Terry, while Greene snagged 17 rebounds.
Willowridge (19-6, 6-2) has now won 17 of its last 19 contests.
