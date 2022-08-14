A two-sport star from a Fort Bend area private school has announced his plans to continue his athletic career at the college level.
On Aug. 8, Fort Bend Christian Academy senior Brady Dever announced on social media that he has verbally committed to play both football and baseball at Brown University. Dever is the school’s starting quarterback and also plays third base and outfield for FBCA’s baseball team.
The senior had an outstanding junior campaign on the gridiron, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,958 yards and 57 touchdowns against just five interceptions in leading FBCA to a 9-4 overall record and a berth in the TAPPS Division II state final. In two seasons as the starter, he has amassed 6,039 yards and 80 touchdown passes.
On the diamond, Dever is a career .430 hitter with a .497 on-base percentage and 1.166 OPS in 48 career games for the Eagles, and has also stolen 24 bases in 30 opportunities while driving home 49 runs of his own.
Former Marshall star on list of college players to watch
Former Marshall running back Devon Achane, now at Texas A&M, was recently named to a preseason list of the most impressive players in the country, following a sophomore season in which he led the conference in yards per carry.
The former Buffalos’ star figures to be the Aggies’ featured back this season, and the accolades are already flowing in. Achane came in at No. 35 on The Athletic college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “College Football Freaks” list, released on Aug. 10.
The recognition comes on the heels of a sophomore season in which Achane ran for 910 yards on 130 carries along with nine touchdowns, averaging an SEC-leading seven yards per carry while also catching 24 passes for 261 yards and an additional touchdown.
He also averaged more than 33 yards per return on nine kickoff returns during the 2022 season, including a 96-yard touchdown against Alabama last season.
