A former Fort Bend high school baseball star has made it to the highest level of his sport.
Former George Ranch High School standout baseball player Stone Garrett made his MLB debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 17. The former Longhorn picked up two hits – both doubles – against the San Francisco Giants in his debut, then followed that up with two more hits including another double the following day.
He is the first player in Diamondbacks history to accumulate three extra-base hits in his first two MLB games, according to a tweet from the team on Aug. 18.
Garrett was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of George Ranch and spent six seasons in the Marlins’ organization before signing with Arizona as a minor league free agent prior to the 2021 season. The 27-year-old was hitting .251 with a .738 OPS in 642 minor league games over eight seasons prior to his call-up last week.
Local tennis squads among state, region’s best
Ahead of the 2022-2023 high school tennis season, several of the area’s schools are viewed as being among the state and region’s premiere teams.
The Texas Tennis Coaches Association released its annual preseason rankings on Aug. 15, and both Fort Bend ISD’s Clements High School and Lamar Consolidated ISD’s Lamar Consolidated High School received some recognition.
Clements enters this season ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 6A and No. 2 in 6A Region III behind only Houston Memorial. The ranking comes following a 2021-2022 season that was spent mostly among the state’s top 10 with victories over The Woodlands, Tompkins, Seven Lakes and San Antonio Reagan – all of whom were ranked in the state’s top 10 at the time of the match.
Lamar Consolidated, meanwhile, enters the season ranked No. 10 in Class 5A Region III.
