The MLB draft is an exciting time of year for every MLB hopeful and their loved ones. It was a little extra special this past week for several local Fort Bend high school baseball products who heard their name called by major league organizations.
Travis High School graduate and shortstop Trey Faltine was taken by the Cincinnati Red in the seventh round with the 213th overall selection, while George Ranch product and outfielder Dylan Rock was selected in the 8th round by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 249th overall pick. Additionally, Bush High School graduate Cameron Foster heard his name called by the New York Mets in the 14th round.
Faltine was a key cog in the Texas Longhorns’ attack this past season, hitting .282 with a .945 OPS to go along with 15 homers and 56 RBIs to help the Longhorns to a 47-22 overall record and a berth in the College World Series. Rock hit .318 with a 1.109 OPS and 19 homers with Texas A&M after transferring from UTSA to lead the Aggies to a 41-23 record and a trip to Omaha of their own.
Foster had a team-best 1.86 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 12 saves as McNeese State’s closer this past season, with 84 strikeouts in 63 innings while allowing opposing batters to hit just .164 against him.
Ridge Point swimmer qualifies for USA Triathlon World championships
A local high school swimmer will have a chance to make some waves on a national scale next year.
Ridge Point High School sophomore swimmer Addy Jorissen has qualified for the USA Triathlon Team and the Mixed Relay Championships in Hamburg, Germany in 2023, according to a tweet from the school’s aquatics team.
Jorissen has been on Ridge Point’s varsity swim team since her freshman year, and won the Try Kyle’s Triathlon title in her age group as a freshman in 2021.
