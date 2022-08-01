George Ranch High School late last month announced that it has hired Matt Jackson as its new head boys’ soccer coach.
Jackson has spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Richmond Foster, according to the school, and was previously the head girls’ soccer coach at Fort Bend ISD’s Marshall High School. Prior to his time coaching, Jackson was a well-known Houston sports radio host from 1999-2014 according to the school.
The Longhorns are coming off a 2022 season in which they went 7-6-4 overall, but still have not made the playoffs in nearly a decade.
FBISD hosts annual leadership conference
A local school district’s athletic department recently completed its annual effort to instill leadership characteristics in its young athletes.
On July 29, student athletes and coaches representing each of Fort Bend ISD’s 12 high schools and every sports program, attended the district’s annual leadership summit. Attendees heard from inspirational speaker and player development coach Steven Mackey, who the district said “helps athletes build a culture of character amongst themselves and their teammates.”
Those such as Austin High School water polo player and swimmer Isaac Mangum said Mackey issued athletes a 30-day leadership challenge, among other missions moving forward, according to a news release from the district.
“I think it will make me a better member of my team, a better captain and just a better person in general,” he said. “The program is about taking who you are, what you aspire to be and really getting you there; and then helping others do the same.”
2004 Elkins softball season among MaxPreps best of 21st century
The season of a state-title winning softball squad has been named as one of MaxPreps’ best single season teams of the last 20 years.
On July 26, MaxPreps unveiled its picks for the top 20 single-season teams of the last 20 years, and the Lady Knights’ 2004 team was among the picks. The Lady Knights won 39 games that season in going undefeated, including 32 shutouts, en route to the program’s first state title and the No. 1 ranking in the country by USA Today, according to MaxPreps.
The undefeated season was part of a 76-game winning streak over the course of multiple seasons, according to MaxPreps. Elkins was led by Ragan Blake, who would pitch at Mississippi State, and Erin Howe, who would go on to play collegiately at the University of Stanford.
