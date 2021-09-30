The Hightower Hurricanes are riding high following a win over state-ranked Manvel last week, and are looking to keep the momentum going as another strong opponent comes into town.
Hightower (3-1) is on a two-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s district matchup against undefeated Angleton (5-0), a game which highlights this week’s high school football action.
On offense, Hurricanes senior quarterback KJ Penson is the leader of an offense that, while inconsistent at times, has shown to be capable of explosive plays at key moments. Penson has totaled 880 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 220-yard performance last week as the Hurricanes knocked off Manvel.
It’s no secret who the quarterback’s favorite target is, and that’s Caleb Douglas. The senior receiver committed to USC before the season, and has shown early on why he had 20 Division I college offers. Douglas has 382 yards so far this season (95.5 yards/game) and three touchdowns, including a seven-catch, 141-yard performance last week against Manvel. He’ll lookto do more damage Saturday for the Hurricanes, who are now ranked 10th by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in Class 5A Division II.
They’ll face another stiff challenge this week, as the Wildcats come to Hall Stadium Saturday averaging better than 42 points per game. The Hurricanes will have to focus on grounding the Wildcats’ rushing attack, which is averaging better than 150 yards per game and has seen four different players rush for multiple touchdowns.
Here are a few more players and matchups to watch:
Elkins (0-4) vs. Bush (1-3): Elkins WR Jakson Hart, Bush RBs Nelvins Borgella/Adrian Cormier
It’s been rough sledding for the Knights offensively, as they are averaging just 11 points per game so far. But when they have scored, it’s been by way of junior receiver Jakson Hart. Hart has 220 yards and a touchdown through the first four games, accumulating at least 60 receiving yards in three of Elkins’ first four contests.
Bush is coming off a shutout win over the Dulles Vikings last week, and are looking to keep the momentum going. Keep an eye on Borgella, who had 112 yards and a touchdown last week against a typically stingy Vikings defense. Fellow backfield mate Cormier also had a 105-yard game against Hightower earlier this year.
Travis (2-2) vs. George Ranch (3-1) – Travis QB Anthony Njoku: The Tigers tend to go as their signal caller does, and their two-game winning streak proves just that. After being held largely in check during an 0-2 start, Njoku has amassed 543 all-purpose yards (322 passing, 154 rushing, 67 receiving) over the last two weeks while scoring eight total touchdowns. He will look to continue his run of success Friday against the Longhorns.
Defensively, Travis’ defense will have to contend with both significant pass and run threats. George Ranch quarterback Cole Murphy has thrown for more than 800 yards and seven touchdowns, while running back Hyman Drinkard has complemented him with 389 yards rushing and seven scores of his own.
Willowridge (3-1) vs. Houston Austin (1-3) – Willowridge WR/DB Marxquise Hayes: The Eagles are off to a start of 3-1 or better for the fourth consecutive season, and the sophomore has been one of the big reasons why. He has amassed nearly 200 yards receiving and four touchdowns – including two in last week’s overtime win over Sharpstown – while also securing two interceptions for an Eagles’ defense that is allowing opponents 18 points per game.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Elkins vs. Bush, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Friday
Travis vs. George Ranch, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Willowridge at Houston Austin, 7 p.m., Barnett Stadium
Saturday
Marshall vs. Houston Sharpstown, 11 a.m., Hall Stadium
Hightower vs. Angleton, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Kempner at Houston Wisdom, 6 p.m., Butler Stadium
