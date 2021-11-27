Elkins junior point guard Chris Johnson is one of the area’s best high school basketball players, and he is showing why early in the season.
Johnson paced the Knights with 23 points and four rebounds in a 70-56 loss to Clear Brook on Nov. 24 in the Hoopsgiving Classic at Houston Christian High School. He also had 23 points in a 66-56 win over Cy Creek on Nov. 23, while Jackson Fields (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Kristopher Barnett (12 points, 14 rebounds) also had double-doubles against Cy Creek.
The junior – who has 11 total Division I college offers – also recently revealed on Twitter that he has narrowed his college choices to Houston, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Kansas, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.
For the season, Johnson is averaging nearly 21 points per game along with four rebounds and four assists for a Knights squad that is 6-3 heading into Tuesday’s game against Kingwood. He has scored at least 20 points in seven of Elkins’ nine games so far
Other standout boys performances
Six players scored in double digits for the Austin Bulldogs in a 67-48 win over the Kempner Cougars, though senior Brian Anunne stole the show in posting a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots. Junior Michael Baynes also had a nice game with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Josh Ogunleye blocked three shots. Anunne also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-54 loss against Dekaney on Friday, while Davion Johnson had 17 points.
T.J. Ford Jr. had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Ridge Point Panthers in a 76-70 victory over Alief Elsik on Nov. 22, while Stephen Connell had 14 points and six rebounds. Jamier Amiel also had a strong game in putting up 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists along with three steals.
Hightower’s Aaron Williams paced the Hurricanes as they went 3-3 during tournament play from Nov. 18-20. He scored 20 or more points on four different occasions, including 28 points in a 61-53 win over Manvel on Nov. 20. Williams is Hightower’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, putting up 19 points and nearly five rebounds per contest.
Girls
The Austin Lady Bulldogs are off to a scorching 10-2 start entering play this week, and much of that is on the back of freshman Andrea Sturdivant. She poured in 28 points in Austin’s 49-45 victory over Hightower on Nov. 20 – her fifth 20-point performance in a season during which she is averaging 20.3 points per game. She also had 18 points and 7 rebounds in a 79-18 win over Marshall on Nov. 23, while Gabby Johnson had 19 points and 7 steals.
Dulles’ Lady Vikings went 4-1 at the Fort Bend ISD tournament from Nov. 18-21, led by star guard Nya Threatt. Threatt played in four of the five games of the tournament, averaging 19 points, 4 assists and 5 steals in the tournament. Dai Dai Powell had 13 points, 11 steals, and 4 assists in a 74-26 win over Marshall on Nov. 18, then grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots Nov. 19 in a 51-41 win over Clear Creek. Taylor Gerard had six blocks against Clear Creek.
Sophomore Madison Bob led the Hightower Lady Hurricanes with 18 points in a 77-15 win over Willowridge to begin district play, while Jaya Johnson with 13 points. Johnson also had 13 points in a 42-41 overtime win against Bush on Saturday, as did A’leah Franklin.
Kelechi Uchem was the standout for the Kempner Lady Cougars in their 37-30 loss to Angleton on Nov. 22, scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Abrielle Grissett had nine points in a 49-28 loss to Travis on Nov. 20, while Christa Jones had nine rebounds.
