There is little room for error on a baseball diamond under normal circumstances, let alone when some notoriety is on the line. But a local pitcher showed that it is in fact possible with one of the rarer occurrences in baseball last week.
In the Kempner Cougars’ 13-0 run rule victory over Rosenberg Terry last Friday, Cougars starter Nathan Jacobsen hurled a five-inning perfect game. In retiring each of the 15 hitters he faced, Jacobsen threw his third complete game of the season, and his second in the last two weeks following one against Lamar Consolidated on March 15. He has a team-leading 2.08 ERA in 37 innings along with a 1.00 WHIP so far this season.
Jacobsen had ample offensive support in the game, most notably from the top two hitters in the Cougars’ order. Cody Kuffel went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, and a season-high four RBIs as part of a 12-hit attack against Terry. Not to be outdone, Anthony Marino went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs of his own against the Rangers.
Marino also reached doubled and reached base four times while driving in two runs for the Cougars in a 16-10 loss against Fulshear on March 23.
The Cougars were 9-9-1 overall and 3-4 in district play entering Tuesday’s rematch against Terry.
Other baseball action
The Cougars weren’t the only baseball squad to get strong pitching performances last week. Ridge Point’s Hunter Nichols struck out a season-high 17 batters over six innings of work in the Panthers’ 8-0 win over Dulles on March 22, while Justin Vossos and Travis Vlasek each homered. Kwinn Pfeiffer had four hits and five RBIs for Ridge Point (15-2, 4-0) in a 9-2 win over George Ranch on March 25, and Jack McKernan had 12 strikeouts in six innings.
The Travis Tigers have run their winning streak to six games with a pair of wins last week to keep pace with the Panthers. Travis (16-3, 4-0) took down Bush 13-1 on March 23 before blanking Clements 10-0 on March 25. Micah Dean had three hits including a double against Clements, while Jayden Blalack drove in three runs. Lathan Buzard was the star against Bush, getting three hits and driving in four runs as part of a 13-hit attack.
Elkins has won three games in a row heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Ridge Point, taking down Clements 7-5 on March 22 prior to the win over Dulles. Logan Abadie paced the offensive attack against Dulles in going 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs as part of a 15-hit outburst, and Sean Khokar hit his first homer of the season. Braylon Payne went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the victory over Clements, while Seth Spies had 11 strikeouts in 4.2 innings on the mound.
Austin snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over Bush on March 25. Tyler Do, Will Liner, and Logan Witt had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs (5-10, 1-2), while Witt and Hampton Phillips drove in two runs apiece. Hunter Golden struck out seven hitters in five shutout innings to earn the win.
Dulles (2-13-1, 0-4) also lost a 10-7 decision to Elkins on March 25 despite a double and three RBIs from Andrew Sellers, while Taelon Varlack and Ty Henry each had multiple hits and an RBI apiece against the Knights.
In Class 4A, the Stafford Spartans have won two of their last three games following a 6-2 win over Bay City on March 26. Ashton Hoskin was the offensive driver against Bay City, going 2-4 with an RBI in the game while stealing two bases. Adrian Chavez and Macario Aleman combined on the Spartans’ second shutout win of the season, scattering two hits while combining to strike out eight batters.
Softball
The Travis Lady Tigers continued their dominance of District 20-6A last week, taking down Dulles 8-2 on March 23 before defeating Elkins 10-4 in March 25.
Ariel Kowalewski struck out 16 hitters in a complete-game effort against Dulles for Travis (10-6, 6-0) while adding four hits at the plate, then had three more hits including a triple while earning the win in the circle against Elkins.
Maddie Morris drove in three runs against Dulles, while Jadyn Kobrin also drove home a pair.
Dulles’ Lady Vikings split a pair of games last week, losing 8-2 against Travis on March 23 before beating Austin by a score of 9-4 on March 25. Kellan Ton was the major difference for the Lady Vikings (6-7, 1-5) against Austin, with a late inside-the-park grand slam to put Dulles ahead for good.
Kempner’s Lady Cougars had a pair of wins last week, on the backs of their two stars. Sammie Shelander hit two homers including a grand slam in their 18-0 win over Willowridge on March 25, while shortstop and Southern Miss commit Paris Ferguson went 4-4 with two homers – including a grand slam of her own – in the Lady Cougars’ 19-2 win over Hightower on March 22.
