It was a fruitful weekend for several of the area’s local high school soccer teams, as three programs are moving on to the regional tournament.
On the boys’ side, the Stafford Spartans and Kempner Cougars are among the state’s last 16 teams standing in their respective classifications. The Ridge Point Lady Panthers are also headed to the Class 6A regional tournament after keeping their undefeated season alive.
Stafford prevailed 3-2 (8-7) in penalty kicks over Houston Scarborough last Friday at Delmar Stadium. Daniel Torres and Jonathan Rivas each scored for the Spartans (18-5-4), who are headed to the regional tournament for the fourth time in their last six postseason appearances. They will play Mexia (12-9) at 1 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy.
In Class 5A boys action, the Kempner Cougars continued a historic postseason run with a 2-0 victory over Baytown Lee. Kempner (20-2-1) advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in program history, and will square off with Northeast Early College (Austin) at 4 p.m. Friday.
After playing to a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers extended their season with a win over Katy Seven Lakes in penalty kicks on Friday. The Lady Panthers (24-0) are returning to the regional tournament for the second time in their last three postseason tries and the fifth time in the program’s 11-year history.
Other action
Ridge Point’s boys’ team dropped a 1-0 decision to Cy Creek on Friday, bringing their season to a close with a 12-5-6 record.
Kempner’s Lady Cougars, meanwhile, dropped a 2-0 decision to Manvel last week, ending their campaign with an 16-8-2 record.
