Travis High School softball coach Katie Kilgore almost couldn’t get the words out fast enough when asked about Ariel Kowalewski’s defining trait.
“If a coach could build a perfect athlete in aspects of athletic ability and leadership ability, (Ariel) has everything,” Kilgore said. “…She leads by example, and she’s a vocal leader. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
That was a common sentiment during the conversation Monday afternoon before practice. Kilgore said Kowalewski has emerged as one of the clear leaders for the Lady Tigers, who were 10-8 overall and tied with Ridge Point for first place in District 20-6A competition with a 6-0 mark ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with the Lady Panthers.
On the heels of their first 20-6A title last year when they dethroned Ridge Point – who had won it the previous three seasons – the Lady Tigers are on the prowl for another, and their star is a big reason why the goal is attainable.
“Ariel knows what it takes to repeat and do that again,” Kilgore said. “She’s willing to do anything possible to win for all these girls out here.”
Kowalewski herself also knows she can be the tone setter in more ways than one. After spending last season playing primarily third base, the junior has stepped into the circle as the team’s near every-game starter this year.
In the circle, she controls the flow of the game. She leads off at the top of the Lady Tigers’ batting order to set the pace. In the dugout, Kilgore said she’s always encouraging teammates and leading by example.
No matter what, she has the chance to get Travis off on the right foot in any situation. And it appears to be a role Kowalewski enjoys – not to mention one that has manifested itself into more success so far this season.
Following a sophomore campaign in which she hit .657 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs en route to being the District 20-6A Most Valuable Player, the 5-foot-7 junior is once again tearing the cover off the ball at the plate while simultaneously dominating on the mound. She entered play this week hitting .667 on the season with a 1.869 OPS and 16 RBIs at the plate along with 62 strikeouts and a 3.37 ERA in 52 innings of work in the circle.
“I really can control the game, so I feel like I need to go out there and do my best,” Kowalewski said. “I feel like I have so much control of the game, that I can set the tone of the game really well.”
Big dreams
When looking back, Kowalewski’s current stardom probably wouldn’t surprise many, as she said she got her start in the game almost as soon as she was able to play. At the age of 7, she was playing select ball with the Texas Venom 8U travel squad. She is a two-time national champion with Premiere Girls Fastpitch, and has also traveled around the state with the Texas Blaze United 18U softball team.
Kowalewski also tried her hand at dancing, gymnastics, basketball, and other activities growing up – but nothing compared, she said, to the experience when she picked up a bat and ball.
“None of them really stood out to me except for softball,” said Kowalewski, a University of Florida commit who also had an older sister play the sport. “I just fell in love with the game and loved playing ever since I was little.”
Kowalewski said she always had dreams of playing at a nationally-prominent program, even if she didn’t know exactly where until pledging with the Gators last season. And those dreams are starting to come to fruition.
“It’s been a big dream, with a lot of hard work. I’ve always wanted to be the best I can be to help my team, and also for me so I can keep getting better and get to that next level,” she said. “…I never really knew what I was going to get out of all the recruiting stuff – I’ve been very blessed at what came out of that process, and I know my hard work has paid off with what I got.”
She also knows that her dreams wouldn’t be possible without the support of those around her, calling her parents her rock and biggest motivating factor.
“I ask (my parents) to practice with me, and they don’t mind – they’ll come with me, and help me work to be the best that I want to be,” she said. “I also want to be good for them, because I want to give (that investment) back to them.”
Leading by example
Regardless of how it happened, Kilgore said the journey has turned Kowalewski into one of her most complete players and leaders – which was crucial after five seniors and several starters graduated from the Lady Tigers’ 2021 district title-winning squad that reached the regional quarterfinals.
“Her experience, knowledge of the game, and her competitive spirit (are invaluable),” the third-year head coach said. “She wants to win, and she wants to show these girls how it’s done… I think her biggest growth has actually been in that leadership department. Last year she had the upperclassmen leading the way, now she’s in that role.”
Part of what allows Kowalewski to do that comes from focusing on her own wellbeing and mindset on game days. Kowalewski, a self-proclaimed huge country music fan, said she’ll pop in a favorite country playlist alongside the standard pump-up music before a game to put herself into a relaxed frame of mind.
Along with other pregame and mid-game routines, it’s how she ensures she can be the best version of herself on the field to help the Lady Tigers on any given night.
“I like country music because it gets me relaxed, focused, and into the game,” she said. “I always make sure I’m talking to myself positively to make sure I’m not getting into my own head, and that I stay mentally positive throughout the game.”
She has developed into a burgeoning leader in addition to her self-explanatory talent on the diamond, which her coach believes can help the Lady Tigers reach great heights. And if they’re in position to win any sort of title this season, it will most likely be in large part due to the play of their star.
“(Ariel) has really taken that (leadership) role by the horns,” Kilgore said. “And she’s doing a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.