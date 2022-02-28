The Austin Lady Bulldogs’ season may have come to an end on the court, but two of their stars are continuing to rack up individual accolades for their efforts this season.
Senior post Gabby Johnson and freshman point guard Andrea Sturdivant were two of the biggest engines for the Lady Bulldogs in a record-setting season for the program, and both were recently recognized for their performances.
The 6-foot Johnson, a four-year starter for the Lady Bulldogs, was named District 20-6A’s 2022 Most Valuable player following a senior season in which she averaged a team-leading 18.8 points and 10.1 rebounds along with 3.1 blocks to help the Lady Bulldogs to a program-record 29 wins and its first ever regional quarterfinal playoff appearance.
Johnson, who is committed to play volleyball at Tennessee State, finished her four-year career at Austin averaging more than 17 points and 11 rebounds per game in 72 career contests.
“You are the foundation of a legacy,” a tweet from the team’s official Twitter account read.
But Johnson wasn’t alone, either on the court or in earning high individual honors. Her running mate, freshman point guard Andrea Sturdivant, also earned recognition for her efforts this season.
In addition to being a first team All-District selection, Sturdivant was named the District 20-6A Newcomer of the Year following a season in which she averaged 16.4 points and four assists per game, along with 3.4 steals per contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.