It’s been a season full of firsts for the Austin Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team. First, it was the most wins in a single season. Then, their first-ever share of a district championship.
They made even more history Thursday night, on the biggest stage of the season.
Austin punched their ticket to the Region III-6A quarterfinals by taking down Memorial 62-48 at the Merrell Center in Katy. It is the program’s first-ever regional quarterfinal berth, and they did it in style by taking down the state’s 13th-ranked team.
Senior stalwart Gabby Johnson was a force inside all night, getting to the basket at will, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Freshman Andrea Sturdivant bounced back from a shaky bi-district performance with 20 points of her own, including seven in the fourth quarter.
India Jackson had eight points and five rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs (29-5), while Kelechi Dike had eight points and three blocked shots as part of a season-high 10 blocks for Austin. They now await the winner of Seven Lakes (31-6) and Cy Fair (15-18), who were scheduled to play Friday night.
But Austin wasn’t alone in sealing their spot among the state’s last 32 teams standing in Class 6A on Thursday. The Dulles Lady Vikings were also victorious, taking down defending Region III-6A champion Cy Creek 55-42 to advance.
After more than a decade without reaching the third round, Dulles (26-6) is now back in the regional quarterfinals for a second consecutive season. Senior point guard Nya Threatt was a problem for Cy Creek all night, eventually finishing with a team-high 21 points in the game. It was a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Vikings, as Alia Diop had 11 points while Dai Dai Powell had 10 of her own.
The Lady Vikings’ defense suffocated Cy Creek all night, forcing the Lady Cougars into 24 turnovers in the game.
Dulles will play either Stratford (14-15) or Tompkins (32-3) in the regional quarterfinals.
In Class 5A playoff action, the Hightower Lady Hurricanes bowed out of the postseason with a 49-40 loss to Beaumont United Thursday night. Hightower finished the season with a 24-9 overall record.
Boys
The Elkins Knights finished off an undefeated district season with a 46-30 win over Austin on Feb. 15. Elkins (29-5) was set to play Katy Cinco Ranch (16-18) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler Fieldhouse.
In other 20-6A action, the Travis Tigers defeated Ridge Point 59-55 on Feb. 15. Travis finished the regular season at 20-13 overall, and were scheduled to play Katy Seven Lakes Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Ridge Point (21-12) will play Mayde Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler Fieldhouse.
Clements came up on the short end of a 51-48 decision to Bush on Feb. 15, but still entered the playoffs as the district’s third seed. The Rangers (25-9) were slated to face Katy Tompkins (24-9) in the bi-district round on Tuesday.
On the class 5A side, Hightower finished the regular season 24-9 overall with an 81-45 win over Fulshear on Feb. 15. The Hurricanes are set to face Houston Northside (11-16) in the bi-district round Monday night.
