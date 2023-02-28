Even as the buzzer was sounding at the end of last season’s regional quarterfinal loss to Beaumont United, D’Shanna Brown knew that she and the Fulshear Lady Chargers had something special brewing entering this season.
The Lady Chargers were on the brink of a deeper playoff run despite playing the latter portion of the season without leading scorer Ese Ogbevire (torn ACL) and star Sophia Semmler (torn MCL) as well as starting forward Kennedy Hill playing much of the season with a dislocated patella that required constant attention to keep her playing.
So Brown had an inkling that 2022-2023 could be their year.
“I say that was our turning moment because we were able to accomplish that with a lot of freshman and sophomores. None of those girls really had varsity experience (before last year),” Brown said Monday. “When you have dynamic players like that missing or playing on one leg and make it that far, I knew we were state contenders. And I think they realized too, that we could do this. That belief got us to where we are today.”
Where they are, is somewhere the Lady Chargers’ program has never been before in their young six-season history. Fulshear (33-5) is set to clash with Lubbock Cooper (30-6) in the Class 5A state semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio following a 45-43 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson in the Region III-5A final last Saturday
And though the ride is not over, Brown said she and the Lady Chargers are simply enjoying the moment.
“I’m just so happy for these girls, because this is like a dream come true. I know the job isn’t finished just yet, but it’s a dream come true because I know there are a lot of people who didn’t really see or expect this from us,” said Brown, who helped create the Lady Chargers’ varsity team six years ago. “But I’ve always believed in it and always knew it was possible. When I was brought in, I came here with a task in mind, and that was to get to a state tournament.”
Leaving a legacy
The first step in that process is accomplished – but Brown and the Chargers want more. They want to leave their mark, both at Fulshear and in the state record books.
“It’s been really special leaving a legacy, and doing it with these girls,” said Hill, a senior forward in her third year with the program. “This is a team I’ve never had before, the bond I’ve had with them is truly something special. Making it this far with them has just been so much fun.”
Junior forward Kimora Lopez echoed the sentiment.
“It’s been special to set a foundation,” she said. “We made history even winning our (regional quarterfinal). We’re a family, so we’re doing it together. And that’s what makes it so special.”
Brown said one of the keys to the season has been the leadership of seniors like Hill and Ese Ogbevire. Both of them, Brown said, have been guiding forces in the Chargers’ steady ascension the last several seasons.
Ogbevire was a freshman during the 2019-2020 season, when the Lady Chargers made their first playoff appearance and made it to the area round. Hill’s first varsity season was 2020-2021, when they made another area appearance before last season’s regional quarterfinal trip.
“Their leadership styles are a little different, but as two competitors who have gone through times when we weren’t winning as much to this point, it’s definitely special for those two,” Brown said. “…We’re incredibly grateful for them and their leadership and the toughness and grit that they bring.”
Stemming from that leadership, there was a buzz among the team that this could be a historic season, according to Brown. And it has played out all season, as the Lady Chargers have already set a program record for wins in a season.
“I would say from the start, I realized it could be a special season,” Hill said. “We knew we had something special.”
The ride so far has been one that Brown and her team would change for anything. And not because of the results that have them two wins from the state’s pinnacle – but also from the team’s camaraderie on the court that has been forged through the sweat, tears, and sometimes blood that has been spilled in pursuit of dream.
Brown said she always preaches for her girls to simply have fun on the court. It’s what they’ve done all season.
And if they continue to do so, she knows results will follow. So she’s keeping the same message as Fulshear surges forward into more uncharted waters.
“Whenever they’re having fun, the results that you’ve seen, you’ve been witness to it,” she said. “…The smallest things make the biggest difference. They trust each other, they believe in each other, and they’re having fun.”
