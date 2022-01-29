On the heels of a historic season last year, the Kempner Lady Cougars have been on the prowl early as they look to build on last season’s success.
They kept up a furious pace to begin district play last week, winning both matches to run their winning streak to five. Kempner (8-4, 5-0 District 24-5A) won 3-0 in penalty kicks against Fulshear on Jan. 25 before blowing past Rosenberg Terry, 4-0, on Jan. 28.
Elizabeth Werts and Dalia Ghazal each scored twice for the Lady Cougars against Rosenberg Terry, while Emily Fuentes scored the Lady Cougars’ lone regulation goal against Fulshear. Werts, a sophomore, now has a team-leading 10 goals, according to MaxPreps.
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to face Marshall on Tuesday night, looking to extend their unbeaten streak to six matches.
Other girls action
The Ridge Point Lady Panthers continued to be one of the area’s best squads in the early going, winning two more matches this week to improve to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in District 20-6A. Zoe Main had a hat trick and added an assist in their 6-0 win against Austin on Jan. 25. Main then scored twice more in an 8-0 victory over Dulles last Saturday, as did Charlotte Richardson and Laurel Kelly.
Clements’ Lady Rangers were a perfect 2-0 last week without allowing a goal, marking the first time this season they have won back-to-back matches. Madeline Vance scored twice for the Lady Rangers (5-4-1, 2-1) in a 6-0 win over Dulles on Jan. 25, while Kareena Patel also found the back of the net for her first varsity goal. Vance scored two more times in a 3-0 win over Elkins on Jan. 28, and Allison Wang also scored.
Elkins split a pair of games last week, defeating Bush 6-1 on Jan. 25 before the aforementioned loss to Clements. Five different players found the back of the net for the Lady Knights (8-3, 2-1) against Bush, with sophomore standout Amelia Olowu scoring her team-leading 13th and 14th goals in the process.
Boys
Clements is off to a solid start in District 20-6A play, taking down Dulles in penalty kicks on Jan. 25 before beating Elkins 4-3 on Jan. 28 to win their third straight match. Ryan Boothe scored both regulation goals for the Vikings (4-4, 3-0) against Dulles, then added a hat trick in the win against Elkins for his third straight multi-goal outing.
The Vikings had a couple of heartbreakers last week, losing both matches in penalty kicks. Waseem El-Saadi and Muhammed Al-Amyan each scored for the Dulles (3-3-2, 0-3) in the aforementioned loss to Clements, while El-Saadi also scored their lone goal in a Jan. 28 loss to Ridge Point.
Following a 1-0 loss to Ridge Point on Jan. 25, the Austin Bulldogs bounced back to take down George Ranch in penalty kicks on Jan. 28. Jose Colin scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (7-1, 2-1) against George Ranch.
The Elkins Knights lost both matches last week, but still had some standout performances. Ethan White scored for Elkins (1-8-1, 0-3) against Bush on Jan. 25, while Kevin Nepal, Josh Joseph, and Sam Sharrab each scored the aforementioned loss to Dulles.
On the Class 5A front, Kempner took down Fulshear 2-0 on Jan. 25 before beating Rosenberg Terry 5-2 on Jan. 28. Santos Martinez had a hat trick for the Cougars (6-2, 3-1) against Terry, while Ethan Zurita and Emmanuel Rodriguez each scored in the win over Fulshear.
