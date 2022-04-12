In a sense, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers could have been expected to reach the state tournament after entering the postseason as the top-ranked team in Class 6A.
On the other hand, the Lady Panthers had a chip on their shoulder after an early-round playoff exit last season. An area-round loss to Cy-Fair halted the highly-ranked Lady Panthers’ 2021 campaign, and has fueled this season’s historic playoff run.
“The way we felt (after that loss) is something I never want to feel again in my life,” senior defender Lauren Walker said. “All of the returners made it a point this year that we would never feel that way.”
Thus far, the mission has been a massive success. Ridge Point defeated the Stratford Lady Spartans 2-0 in extra time last Saturday at Abshier Stadium in Deer Park in the Region III-6A final, punching its ticket to the program’s first state tournament.
Ridge Point (26-0) will clash with Rockwall (21-3-2) in the Class 6A semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. If they win, the state final would at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Southlake Carroll and Austin Westlake
“I was breathless and speechless,” junior goalkeeper Molly Thompson said of the feeling as time ticked down. “This is something we worked toward for so long. All the hard work we put in on and off the field paid off – in that moment, everything came together for us.”
Head coach Evelyn Torres echoed the sentiment.
“It was unreal, and a dream come true,” she said.
The Lady Panthers have spent much of the season atop the regional and state rankings, despite losing 12 graduating seniors from last year’s team that finished 21-2. But all season long, the mentality has been about focusing on putting forth complete team efforts.
“Everyone understands what the other person is doing on the field,” Walker said.
It’s no secret that Ridge Point’s roster is peppered with top-notch talent, as four players on this year’s roster hold Division I scholarships. Junior Zoe Main is headed to Oklahoma, while Hannah Warnken (UTSA), Charlotte Richardson (Houston), and Georgia Mulholland (Baylor) are all Division I commits.
But beyond their self-explanatory talent, players credited an increased focus on team bonding and camaraderie for their run this season. Whether it be reenacting YouTube videos or TikTok dances, they said this season’s team is closer-knit than ever before.
It has shown on the field with nearly spotless play this season. The Lady Panthers have scored 120 goals this season while allowing just four goals against them, and have 23 shutouts in 26 matches thanks to the efforts of Thompson and fellow goalkeeper Alicia Audu. The trend has continued into the postseason, with the Lady Panthers outscoring opponents 11-0 through the first five rounds.
“That translates really well onto the field, and shows in how we play,” Thompson said. “We also have a lot of talent on every line this year, so it’s made it more difficult for opponents to break through since we have so many solid players throughout.”
The Lady Panthers have had a target on their back entering the playoffs, as Class 6A’s top-ranked team. And whereas last season might have seen them get in a little over their heads according to Thompson, they have taken it in stride this season.
While many of their wins during the regular season were by significant margins, it has been much tougher in the playoffs, with two matches going to overtime or penalty kicks. It’s a growth from last year’s team, players said, as they have shown the ability to win both ways.
“There have been plenty of times when we’re (in tight matches), and we never really gave up,” Walker said. “We just kept on battling until we broke through.”
Thompson echoed her teammate, saying the team has had a chip on their shoulder all season following last season’s early exit.
“A lot of people have doubted us just because of how the season ended last year and how our districts have played out,” she said. “Winning (these closer games) says a lot about how we care about winning the whole thing instead of getting big heads over how we’ve played.”
Whatever this week’s result, the Lady Panthers are just enjoying the ride. And as a result of last season’s lessons, they’re hopeful they can finish the job.
“They’re not willing to accept failure this year. I think last year’s early exit scarred them, and it’s inspired them to fight for it, because they don’t ever want to feel that way again,” Torres said. “That’s the best lesson we could have learned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.