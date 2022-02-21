Travis’ Lady Tigers softball team has been an area power in recent years, making regional quarterfinal playoff appearances in two of the last three full seasons of play.
And with a roster anchored by returning stars such as 2021 District 20-6A Most Valuable Player Ariel Kowalewski, they got this season off to a strong start last week. The Lady Tigers began their 2022 campaign with a 4-2 week at the Katy ISD tournament Feb. 17-19.
Travis swept a pair of games on Feb. 17, beating Westside by a score of 8-3 in the opener before taking down Katy Taylor 5-0 in the second game. Kowalewski – a pitcher and infielder who has verbally committed to the University of Florida – homered in both games on Feb. 17 for the Lady Tigers (3-1).
A split came the following day, as the Lady Tigers lost to Fulshear before bouncing back to beat Mayde Creek 6-4 behind Lauryn Garza’s first homer of the season and two more RBIs from Kowalewski.
On Saturday, the Lady Tigers split again with Katy Jordan and Angleton. Catcher Kennedy Clark homered on Feb. 19, her first homer of the season.
Ridge Point’s Lady Panthers also opened their season strong with a 4-2 week at the Texas High School Leadoff Classic in College Station last week. The Lady Panthers scored 50 runs on 61 hits during the course of the tournament, including nine homers. McNeese State signee Grace Janik had three homers over the weekend including a grand slam to lead the offensive charge.
Junior infielder Jade Uresti also homered three times, Braelyn Daniels had two of her own leave the yard.
Dulles’ Lady Vikings picked up three wins during the Katy ISD tournament, splitting a pair of games each day. After losing to Katy Paetow 11-0, the Lady Vikings (3-4) run-ruled Aldine Davis by a score of 32-1 in three innings on Feb. 17, with infielder Maya Salinas collecting five hits including a homer. Macie Wolfe struck out six in three innings of work in the circle while reaching base three times at the plate against Davis.
After a 19-1 win against Dekaney on Feb. 18, Dulles dropped a 10-1 decision to Katy Taylor. They then lost 14-1 against Mayde Creek before taking down Jersey Village 7-3 on Feb. 19. Salinas had three more hits and two RBIs against Jersey Village, while Lilly Gomez had two hits and Wolfe tossed a complete game in the circle.
Elsewhere around the area, Kempner’s Lady Cougars took down the Austin Lady Bulldogs by a score of 13-3 on Feb. 15 in their season opener. Abilene Christian commit Sammie Shelander got the Lady Cougars off to a good start with a first-inning grand slam, while Southern Miss commit Paris Ferguson opened her senior season by going 2-2 with a walk.
Three players had multiple hits for the Elkins Lady Knights despite their season-opening 7-3 loss to Shadow Creek on Feb. 15. Senior Madison Lenton went 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Megan Tansiongco and freshman Victoria Vargas each had two hits and a run scored. Vargas also threw well in the circle in her high school debut, allowing just one run on three hits in three innings pitched.
The Stafford Lady Spartans had a pair of wins last week to begin their campaign, defeating Hitchcock by a score of 26-16 on Feb. 15 before taking down Willowridge 11-5 on Feb. 17. Freshman JoJo Mendez had 11 strikeouts in the circle against Hitchcock, while Arisa Lamelle had a homer and three RBIs in the win over Willowridge.
Alyssa Larhmann had two doubles and an RBI for the Lady Eagles (0-1) in the loss to Stafford, while Jessica Rivera had two hits and Destiny Diaz had a two-run double.
