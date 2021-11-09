The Dulles Lady Vikings’ basketball team had no time to sulk after a season-opening loss on Nov. 5, and bounced right back with a win over a state-ranked opponent the next day to salvage the opening week.
Dulles – who entered the season as the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ 18th-ranked team in Class 6A – defeated the TABC’s 23rd-ranked squad in Cypress Creek by a score of 52-46 on Nov. 6. The Lady Vikings had dropped a 55-31 decision to Shadow Creek the previous day, which snapped a 27-game regular season winning streak.
Senior Jakiya Thompson led the way for Dulles (1-1) against Cypress Creek, scoring 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting while adding five steals on the defensive end. Peyton Overton had nine points of her own along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Dai Dai Powell grabbed six rebounds and had four steals. Overton also had seven rebounds against Shadow Creek on Nov. 5.
The Lady Vikings are set to host Langham Creek Tuesday night before heading to the Friendswood tournament later this week.
Bush 54, Lamar Consolidated 32
The Lady Broncos are already halfway to last season’s win total after a lopsided win last Friday to start the season. Sincere Cobbin had a career-high 14 points to pace a balanced Bush offensive attack that also saw Crystal Schultz score 8 points, while Chelsea Osamor, Adaugo Okorafor, and Kambree Adams had 7 points apiece.
Pearland Dawson 44, Kempner 38
Despite the season-opening loss on Nov. 5, there were a few standout performances for the Lady Cougars. Kelechi Uchem was the star of the night for Kempner, pouring in a career-high 15 points on 7 for 11 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds. Angel Okeke had 10 points and five rebounds, while Heaven Ferguson had a nice all-around game with five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Last week’s scores (girls)
Sept. 5
Bush 54, Lamar Consolidated 32
Travis 38, Cy Fair 30
Clements 40, Marshall 31
Willowridge 66, Galena Park 35
Elkins 37, Houston Heights 34
Shadow Creek 55, Dulles 31
Clear Springs 52, Ridge Point 37
North Shore 34, Hightower 31
Huntsville 53, Stafford 27
Sept. 6
Dulles 52, Cypress Creek 46
Pearland Dawson 44, Kempner 38
North Shore 41, Hightower 38
This week’s schedule (girls)
Tuesday
Hightower vs. Jersey Village, 5:30 p.m.
Dulles vs. Langham Creek, 7 p.m.
Ridge Point vs. Pearland, 7 p.m.
Travis vs. Richmond Foster, 7 p.m.
Austin vs. Alief Taylor, 7 p.m.
Marshall vs. Barbers Hill, 7 p.m.
Willowridge vs. Alief Elsik, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Lamar Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Clements at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Houston Memorial, 7 p.m.
Bush at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Ridge Point vs. Booker T. Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Willowridge vs. Houston Sterling, 5 p.m. (Tournament)
Friday
Elkins vs. Houston Lamar, 6 p.m.
Marshall at Katy Morton Ranch, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Willowridge vs. Houston Nimitz, 5:30 p.m. (Tournament)
This week’s schedule (boys)
Friday
Austin vs. Brennan, 9 a.m. (Tournament)
Dulles vs. Kempner, 7 p.m.
Ridge Point vs. Texas City, 7 p.m.
Travis vs. Bridgeland, 7 p.m.
Clements at Klein Cain, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Bush vs. Houston Furr, 1:30 p.m. (Stafford High School)
Hightower vs. Klein Cain, 4 p.m. (Stafford High School)
Marshall vs. North Shore, 5:30 p.m. (Stafford High School)
Willowridge at Victoria East, 2 p.m.
Elkins at Bellaire, 2 p.m. (Campbell Center)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.