Dulles Girls Hoops

Dulles' Nya Threatt handles the ball during a 2020 game against George Ranch. Threatt and the Lady Vikings split a pair of games last week. (Photo by Landan Kuhlmann)

The Dulles Lady Vikings’ basketball team had no time to sulk after a season-opening loss on Nov. 5, and bounced right back with a win over a state-ranked opponent the next day to salvage the opening week.

Dulles – who entered the season as the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ 18th-ranked team in Class 6A – defeated the TABC’s 23rd-ranked squad in Cypress Creek by a score of 52-46 on Nov. 6. The Lady Vikings had dropped a 55-31 decision to Shadow Creek the previous day, which snapped a 27-game regular season winning streak.

Senior Jakiya Thompson led the way for Dulles (1-1) against Cypress Creek, scoring 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting while adding five steals on the defensive end. Peyton Overton had nine points of her own along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Dai Dai Powell grabbed six rebounds and had four steals. Overton also had seven rebounds against Shadow Creek on Nov. 5.

The Lady Vikings are set to host Langham Creek Tuesday night before heading to the Friendswood tournament later this week.

Bush 54, Lamar Consolidated 32

The Lady Broncos are already halfway to last season’s win total after a lopsided win last Friday to start the season. Sincere Cobbin had a career-high 14 points to pace a balanced Bush offensive attack that also saw Crystal Schultz score 8 points, while Chelsea Osamor, Adaugo Okorafor, and Kambree Adams had 7 points apiece.

Pearland Dawson 44, Kempner 38

Despite the season-opening loss on Nov. 5, there were a few standout performances for the Lady Cougars. Kelechi Uchem was the star of the night for Kempner, pouring in a career-high 15 points on 7 for 11 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds. Angel Okeke had 10 points and five rebounds, while Heaven Ferguson had a nice all-around game with five rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Last week’s scores (girls)

Sept. 5

Bush 54, Lamar Consolidated 32

Travis 38, Cy Fair 30

Clements 40, Marshall 31

Willowridge 66, Galena Park 35

Elkins 37, Houston Heights 34

Shadow Creek 55, Dulles 31

Clear Springs 52, Ridge Point 37

North Shore 34, Hightower 31

Huntsville 53, Stafford 27

Sept. 6

Dulles 52, Cypress Creek 46

Pearland Dawson 44, Kempner 38

North Shore 41, Hightower 38

This week’s schedule (girls)

Tuesday

Hightower vs. Jersey Village, 5:30 p.m.

Dulles vs. Langham Creek, 7 p.m.

Ridge Point vs. Pearland, 7 p.m.

Travis vs. Richmond Foster, 7 p.m.

Austin vs. Alief Taylor, 7 p.m.

Marshall vs. Barbers Hill, 7 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Alief Elsik, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Lamar Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Clements at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Kempner at Houston Memorial, 7 p.m.

Bush at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Ridge Point vs. Booker T. Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Houston Sterling, 5 p.m. (Tournament)

Friday

Elkins vs. Houston Lamar, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Katy Morton Ranch, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Willowridge vs. Houston Nimitz, 5:30 p.m. (Tournament)

This week’s schedule (boys)

 

Friday

Austin vs. Brennan, 9 a.m. (Tournament)

Dulles vs. Kempner, 7 p.m.

Ridge Point vs. Texas City, 7 p.m.

Travis vs. Bridgeland, 7 p.m.

Clements at Klein Cain, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Bush vs. Houston Furr, 1:30 p.m. (Stafford High School)

Hightower vs. Klein Cain, 4 p.m. (Stafford High School)

Marshall vs. North Shore, 5:30 p.m. (Stafford High School)

Willowridge at Victoria East, 2 p.m.

Elkins at Bellaire, 2 p.m. (Campbell Center)

