As the Texas High School softball playoffs got under way last week, it was a clean sweep for the area’s teams from Lamar Consolidated ISD to kick off their postseason runs.
Fulshear, Lamar Consolidated, and Foster each swept through their first-round matchups, with all three teams securing blowout victories – outscoring opponents by a combined 52-0 count – to advance to the second round.
The Fulshear Lady Chargers are back in the area round for a second straight season following a 19-0 win over Houston Waltrip on April 27. Nicole Cambric and Sydnee Failla each homered and drove in three runs for the Lady Chargers (22-11), while Kendall Lippold had four RBIs. Alanna Routt and Rylie Holder combined for 13 strikeouts while allowing just one hit for Fulshear, who will face Santa Fe in the area round.
Lamar Consolidated’s Lady Mustangs were also victorious in the bi-district round, taking down Houston Northside by a score of 16-0 on April 27. Aubree Jones went 4-4 with two homers and three RBIs for Lamar Consolidated while Hope Lock struck out 15 hitters in the circle. The Lady Mustangs (17-11) will face Friendswood (27-6) in area round.
Foster’s Lady Falcons shut out Houston Milby 17-0 on April 27, and will face Barbers Hill in the area round this weekend.
Class 4A
Needville’s Lady Blue Jays are returning to the area round for the first time since 2016 following a 9-5 win over Port Lavaca Calhoun on April 27. Jessalyn Gregory went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Fayth Hoover homered and reached base three times. Four players had multiple hits for Needville as a part of an 11-hit attack.
The Lady Blue Jays (20-9-1) are set to play Boerne (26-5) in the area round this weekend as they seek a return to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since that 2016 season, during which they made a run to Class 4A state semifinals.
Class 6A
It was a tough weekend for the area’s teams from District 20-6A, as George Ranch was the lone team to come out on top in their bi-district series. The Lady Longhorns beat Katy Tompkins 10-6 on April 28 and 6-5 on April 29 to advance to the area round for the third time in five seasons.
Karrlaughn Deas had three hits and three RBIs in the Game 1 win on April 28, and Jesyca Johnston drove in two runs. Macie Burks also drove in three runs on April 29. The Lady Longhorns (17-9) will face Bellaire (17-4) in the area round.
Elkins dropped a pair of games to Katy (5-2, 17-2) to end their season with a 15-14 overall record.
The Travis Lady Tigers were unable to build on a regular season district title, falling in two games to Katy Cinco Ranch (3-1, 11-4) to finish their 2022 campaign with a 16-12 mark.
Ridge Point’s Lady Panthers, meanwhile, dropped a pair of games to Katy Tompkins, ending the season with a 25-9 record.
This week's playoff schedule
Softball
Class 6A area round
Foster vs. Barbers Hill, Friday, 6:30 p.m., Pearland Dawson HS
Class 5A area round
Friday
Fulshear vs. Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m., Alvin High School
Lamar Consolidated vs. Friendswood, 7 p.m., Shadow Creek HS
Class 4A area round
Needville vs. Boerne - all at La Grange HS
Game 1: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, TBA
Baseball
Class 6A bi-district
Ridge Point (25-3) vs. Seven Lakes (18-10)
Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m., SLHS
Game 2: Saturday, noon, RPHS
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, TBA, RPHS
George Ranch (16-15) vs. Taylor (20-11) - at Cinco Ranch HS
Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, TBA
Travis (21-7) vs. Katy (23-7)
Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m., KHS
Game 2: Saturday, noon, Mayde Creek HS
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, Mayde Creek HS
Elkins (18-9-1) vs. Tompkins (25-1) - at Cy-Ridge HS
Game 1: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, TBA
Class 5A bi-district
Foster (21-8) vs. Houston Northside (7-8-1) - all at Foster HS
Game : Friday, 5 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, TBA
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, noon
Fulshear (17-9) vs. Houston Austin (13-8-1)
Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m., Fulshear HS
Game 2: Friday, TBA
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 7 p.m., Butler Stadium
Kempner (16-11-1) vs. Houston Waltrip (14-6)
Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m., Delmar Stadium
Game 2: Friday, TBA
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 11 a.m., Kempner HS
Class 4A bi-district
Needville (21-5) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (12-17) - at Hallettsville HS
Game 1: Friday, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 10 a.m.
