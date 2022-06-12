More than a dozen recently-graduated senior football players from the area took the field at an annual All-Star Game designed to showcase the best players from the Greater Houston area.
On Saturday, players from around the area took part in the annual Greater Houston Football Coaches Association (GHFCA) All-Star game at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg between an East squad and West squad. In total, the area saw 20 senior players from 10 different high schools in Fort Bend ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD represent the West team.
Among the most notable performances from local stars included Travis’ Anthony Njoku, who took the majority of reps at quarterback for the West team. Njoku, who is going to play at Davidson College along with brother Dominic, connected on two touchdown passes in the game – one apiece to George Ranch’s Joseph Wilson and Lamar Consolidated receiver Rayshawn Glover. However, it wasn’t enough as the East team held on for a 24-20 victory.
The Bayou Bowl was an annual All-Star game between teams from Texas and Louisiana from its inception in 2003 until 2014, according to GHFCA, when it became a showcase for players strictly from the Greater Houston area after the GHFCA and Louisiana High School Athletic Association mutually agreed to end their partnership on the event.
Below is a full list of senior Bayou Bowl All Stars from local schools:
Travis
Anthony Njoku, QB
Dominic Njoku, DB
Ridge Point
Ryan Phillips, RB
Z’Ericq Earls, RB
Ronald Morrison, OL
Dulles
Dominic Williams, DE
Jaden Flowers, OL
Marshall
Demetrius Charles, OL
Laurence Tillman, DL
Clements
Matt McGinnis, LB
Nathan Morris, OL
George Ranch
Joseph Wilson, WR
Matt Lambert, DL
Lamar Consolidated
Rayshawn Glover, WR
Fulshear
Luke Guzzetta, LB/P/K
Joe Sims, OL
Richmond Foster
Courage Ugo, DB
Austin Yeager, OL
Rosenberg Terry
Michael Odom, RB
Anthony Axel, DB
