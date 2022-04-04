As Sugar Land resident Emily Watts watched her son, 7-year-old Wyatt, run and play on the baseball diamond at the First Colony Little League fields last Saturday morning, an ear-to-ear grin spread across her face.
Wyatt is on the autism spectrum, and as such does not typically have the same type of opportunities as other children his age. So his mom couldn’t get enough of seeing him run all over a baseball diamond having the time of his life.
“Sometimes the world can be a harsh place, and these kids don’t get opportunities – whether it be in day-to-day life, school, or little things like going to the grocery store,” she said. “But here on the baseball field nobody cares about that, and they’re given that opportunity.”
Hers was a shared sentiment among many parents out at the field last week. The Dream League, which launched in Spring 2007, offers baseball to children and adults with physical and/or intellectual disabilities every Saturday morning during the Spring seasons.
“It gives them a chance to play baseball, when they’ve never really had the opportunity to do so. It gives them an outlet,” First Colony Little League board member Larry Lovue said. “Some of them will get their uniforms, put it on Friday, sleep in it, then come to the game the next morning. It’s been a blessing for them and for us.”
Saturday was Week 2 of the Dream League’s 2022 season, which returned several weeks ago following a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. Games are two innings apiece, with no score kept and every player getting a chance to bat in each inning.
“The athletes really missed this, and missed the camaraderie and competition,” said Dale Buckles, a league coach whose 26-year-old son Hayden is part of the Senior Dream League. “They’ve been chomping at the bit (to play), just as much as we have.”
More than a game
About 100 or so players have signed up to participate this season, according to Lovue. The standard Dream League accommodates children ages 6-18, while the Senior Dream League is for players 15 years old and above. Falling under the umbrella of Challenger Little League, the Dream League has previously gotten a team picked to go play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania during the Little League World Series according to league organizers.
However, every parent spoken to Saturday said its importance to its players goes beyond any on-field accomplishment.
“I think the opportunity these kids have, no matter their lifestyle or disability, to come out on a Saturday and have people cheer them on and play a great game is incredible,” said Watts, who coaches her son’s team.
Like many youth sports leagues, the league’s coaches and organizers are all volunteers from the community. One thing unique to the Dream League, however, are the Angels in the Outfield. They are volunteers who are assigned to players with particularly challenging circumstances to ensure they stay safe on the field while getting maximum enjoyment from the game.
Houston resident Terri Moultry’s son Devin, 17, is playing his sixth season in the Dream League. Moultry said playing has helped her son, an only child who is also on the autism spectrum, establish a camaraderie with children his own age.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “For them to be able to do this for these kids is great. I hope he can play until whenever it stops.”
Sugar Land native Gary Krueger’s son Jack is also part of the Senior Dream League. Jack, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, is in his first season with the Senior Dream League and sixth year overall with the league according to his father.
The Dream League has been big for his son’s self-esteem and feelings of inclusion, according to Krueger.
“It just makes (my son) very happy to be out here,” he said. “It makes me feel good that he’s got the opportunity. Sometimes it’s challenging for him to try to participate in a sport like this, so seeing him have that chance is a lot of fun for (me and my wife).”
Buckles echoed the sentiment.
“(My son’s) biggest takeaway from all of this is the inclusion,” he said.
Stepping stone
The Dream League has been something of a dream come true for Moultry, who said Devin – a senior at Houston’s Lamar High School – plays football, rugby, and special needs basketball along with Dream League baseball. He also was just recently accepted into the University of St. Thomas.
She believes being part of the league played a significant role in helping her son accomplish all of that, and that it is a crucial cog in helping those like her son achieve everything they’re capable of.
“I never thought my son would play football or play rugby – you never know what you’re going to get, so why deny them something like this?” she said. “You never know what they can turn into.”
Watts, whose son is playing in the league for the first time this season, had the same sentiment.
“The opportunities that come from Dream League – from just an hour-long game on Saturdays – are endless for these kids,” she said.
For more information on the Dream League, visit its website at firstcolonydreamleague.com or follow the league on Facebook and Instagram.
(1) comment
THANK YOU, LANDAN!!! You are always welcome at our games! As you mentioned, the league depends on volunteer “Angels in the Outfield”. With COVID canceling two years of play, our base of high school Angel volunteers has dwindled significantly. Hopefully, your visit and story help us get the volunteers we need to keep playing in safety. It’s all about the kids!
