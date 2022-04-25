As the best tennis players in the state of Texas descend upon San Antonio this week, two Fort Bend County schools were represented in the Class 5A bracket.
Kempner’s Noey Do is slated to play Lubbock High School’s Andrew Azatian in the Class 5A boys’ singles quarterfinals at the Northside Tennis Center Tuesday morning, while Richmond Foster’s boys’ doubles pairing of Spencer Hornbeck and Dylan Marcheli is scheduled to face off with Ray Saalfield and Carl Newell of Dallas Highland Park.
Do is in the midst of a breakout season, as the freshman has punctuated his first high school season with a spot among the state’s last eight players standing in Class 5A. He swept through the Region III-5A tournament in Willis last week, winning four straight matches - without losing a set - to punch his ticket to San Antonio. He has multiple tournament titles this season, including the Katy Tennis Tournament and the Lone Star FBISD Tournament in March.
“The first round of regionals I was really nervous and had a lot of things on my mind about how far I could go,” he said. “But throughout the rest of the day and the rest of the matches, I gained more confidence, and I was able to push through it.”
Do defeated Ricky Koesters of Lake Creek and Sammy Cortez of Pflugerville Connally to reach the semifinals, then swept a pair of players from Austin’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) to take the crown.
“It’s a really hard feeling to put into words, and tough to describe the feeling of winning,” he said. “You always start out wanting to win, but when you actually achieve it, it just feels so great.”
Hornbeck and Marcheli, meanwhile, finished second at the Region III-5A tournament, losing to Austin LASA’s pairing of Ted Gershon and Rishi Rajesh. However, the pair won a playback match to earn their spot in San Antonio.
Whatever the end result, all players are just hoping to put their best foot forward.
“I know I have to try every single match and every single point, and put my mind to it every single time. I’ve got to try everything,” Do said. “Everyone’s watching, and I know it’s going to be a lot of pressure, but I’m just telling myself I can do it.”
