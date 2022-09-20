It has not been an auspicious start to the season for the Clement Rangers, on the heels of the program’s first postseason berth in 15 years last season.
But they’re hoping last week’s results are a step in the right direction. The Rangers took down Elkins 26-21 last Thursday, getting their first win of the season in the process.
Running back JR Mirelles continued his strong start for Clements (1-3, 1-1 district) with 123 yards rushing on 25 carries, adding two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. It is the fourth straight game finding the end zone at least once for Mirelles, who has 549 total yards (374 rushing, 175 receiving) and five touchdowns through the season’s first month. John Lewis also had 109 rushing yards and a score.
Jaxon Hart had seven catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns for Elkins (1-2, 0-1) in the loss.
Elsewhere in the county, the George Ranch Longhorns are still unbeaten through the early part of District 20-6A play, taking down Austin 23-13 Thursday for their second consecutive win. Running back Jaden Shelton keyed the offensive attack for the Longhorns (2-2, 2-0) with 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Cody Ford had 11 tackles including a sack to lead the defense.
Foster continued to roll as the season nears its midway point, defeating Angleton 35-7 last Friday to move to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in District 10-5A. Ashton Ojiaku had 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Foster, the third time this season he has rushed for at least 200 yards in a game and his fourth straight contest with multiple scores. Dylan Apponey caught a touchdown pass for the fourth straight game, and has now hauled in six scoring tosses this season.
In Class 4A action, the Needville Blue Jays bounced back from a loss last week with a 29-0 win over Sweeny last Friday. Running backs Diego Ochoa (73 yards, 1 touchdown) and Da’shawn Burton (64 yards, 1 touchdown) led the offense for the Blue Jays (3-1, 1-0), while Alex Coffin had an interception return for a score.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Willowridge vs. Nederland, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Travis vs. George Ranch, 7 p.m., Tully Stadium
Randle vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 7:30 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Austin vs. Elkins 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Ridge Point vs. Dulles, 7 p.m., AISD Memorial Stadium
Fulshear vs. Terry, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Stafford vs. Needville, 7 p.m.
Foster at Friendswood, 7 p.m., Winston Stadium
Saturday
Marshall vs. PNG, 1 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Lamar Consolidated vs. Rudder, 6 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Bush vs. Hightower, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Needville 29, Sweeny 0
Travis 32, Dulles 25
Clements 26, Elkins 21
George Ranch 23, Austin 13
Stafford 21, Lamar Consolidated 10
Foster 35, Angleton 7
Magnolia 42, Terry 14
Brookshire Royal 34, Willowridge 28
Bryan 31, Randle 10
Magnolia West 51, Kempner 3
