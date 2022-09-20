Clements High School football

Clements running back JR Mirelles carries the ball.

 Contributed photo

It has not been an auspicious start to the season for the Clement Rangers, on the heels of the program’s first postseason berth in 15 years last season.

But they’re hoping last week’s results are a step in the right direction. The Rangers took down Elkins 26-21 last Thursday, getting their first win of the season in the process.

Running back JR Mirelles continued his strong start for Clements (1-3, 1-1 district) with 123 yards rushing on 25 carries, adding two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. It is the fourth straight game finding the end zone at least once for Mirelles, who has 549 total yards (374 rushing, 175 receiving) and five touchdowns through the season’s first month. John Lewis also had 109 rushing yards and a score.

Jaxon Hart had seven catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns for Elkins (1-2, 0-1) in the loss.

Elsewhere in the county, the George Ranch Longhorns are still unbeaten through the early part of District 20-6A play, taking down Austin 23-13 Thursday for their second consecutive win. Running back Jaden Shelton keyed the offensive attack for the Longhorns (2-2, 2-0) with 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Cody Ford had 11 tackles including a sack to lead the defense.

Foster continued to roll as the season nears its midway point, defeating Angleton 35-7 last Friday to move to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in District 10-5A. Ashton Ojiaku had 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Foster, the third time this season he has rushed for at least 200 yards in a game and his fourth straight contest with multiple scores. Dylan Apponey caught a touchdown pass for the fourth straight game, and has now hauled in six scoring tosses this season.

In Class 4A action, the Needville Blue Jays bounced back from a loss last week with a 29-0 win over Sweeny last Friday. Running backs Diego Ochoa (73 yards, 1 touchdown) and Da’shawn Burton (64 yards, 1 touchdown) led the offense for the Blue Jays (3-1, 1-0), while Alex Coffin had an interception return for a score.

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Willowridge vs. Nederland, 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Travis vs. George Ranch, 7 p.m., Tully Stadium

Randle vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 7:30 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Friday

Austin vs. Elkins 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Ridge Point vs. Dulles, 7 p.m., AISD Memorial Stadium

Fulshear vs. Terry, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Stafford vs. Needville, 7 p.m.

Foster at Friendswood, 7 p.m., Winston Stadium

Saturday

Marshall vs. PNG, 1 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Lamar Consolidated vs. Rudder, 6 p.m., Traylor Stadium

Bush vs. Hightower, 6 p.m., Mercer Stadium

Last week’s scores

Needville 29, Sweeny 0

Travis 32, Dulles 25

Clements 26, Elkins 21

George Ranch 23, Austin 13

Stafford 21, Lamar Consolidated 10

Foster 35, Angleton 7

Magnolia 42, Terry 14

Brookshire Royal 34, Willowridge 28

Bryan 31, Randle 10

Magnolia West 51, Kempner 3

