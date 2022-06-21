Houston last week was selected as one of just 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and a Fort Bend County man helped to make it happen.
Chris Canetti, of Missouri City, is the president of Houston’s 2026 World Cup bid committee and has been working on the bid for four years, he said.
“This is going to be exciting,” Canetti told the Fort Bend Star. “This will be the biggest event to come through Houston.”
The World Cup is held once every four years to determine the best national soccer team, each time in a different host country. This edition of the competition will be somewhat unusual in that it will feature 48 teams- expanded from 32 in previous tournaments – across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Houston and Dallas were the only two Texas cities selected as hosts for the tournament. Houston’s history hosting major events combined with its infrastructure and international reputation helped push it above several other cities, Canetti explained.
“I wouldn’t say it was just one selling point, so much as that Houston checked all the boxes,” he said. “It’s the fourth-largest city in the U.S. It’s the largest in Texas. It’s a transportation hub and easily accessible with two international airports. And it’s centrally located.”
Houston has also hosted more major sporting events than any other U.S. city since 2004, Canetti said.
“We have vast experience hosting events like this,” he said.
Canetti was selected to help run the city’s host bid because of his previous role as president of the Houston Dynamo and his connections to the soccer world.
Bidding for the 2026 World Cup took slightly longer than expected as the process was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Canetti said.
The process began shortly after FIFA picked the United States, Canada and Mexico’s joint bid to host the competition, Canetti said.
Last week, the international organization announced the 16 cities that would serve as host cities – 11 from the United States, three from Mexico and two from Canada. The list included Houston and Dallas, along with New York, Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and Miami in the United States; Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara in Mexico; and Vancouver and Toronto in Canada.
The World Cup is the world’s biggest sporting event, with more than 3 million fans attending matches in the 2018 tournament, according to numbers from Statista.
This will be the first time the United States has hosted the tournament since 1994.
Canetti told the Star that Houston’s hope was that it would host somewhere between five and six matches during the tournament – several group-stage matches along with a few knockout games.
Now that Houston has been selected as a host city, the committee will shift its operation focus toward working with FIFA on logistics and planning moving forward, Canetti said.
