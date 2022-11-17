Micah Flowers of Missouri City, is one of 21 players from the Angelo State University Rams football team who have been named to the 2022 All-Lone Star Conference Teams following the Rams' undefeated regular season.
Flowers, a inebacker who attended Westbury Christian, was named to the First Team. Find his career stats and other details at his bio page.
The Rams went 11-0 to post their first undefeated regular season since joining NCAA Division II and claim their first outright LSC championship since 1984.
See more details at angelosports.com and on the LSC website.
