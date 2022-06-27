Sugar Land baseball fans got another small taste of Major League Baseball over the weekend.
On Friday, 11-year Major League veteran and Astros starter Jake Odorizzi began his rehab assignment with the Space Cowboys against the Tacoma Raniers at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
The veteran right hander gave up two earned runs in three innings of work, surrendering two hits and walking two batters while striking out four in what turned out to be an 8-4 Space Cowboys win to even the series against Tacoma.
Odorizzi labored a bit in the second inning while struggling with command in the outing on Friday, throwing just 33 of his 59 total pitches for strikes.
The 32-year-old Odorizzi has been on the 15-Day Injured List since May 17 with left lower leg discomfort, according to the Space Cowboys. He has gone 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA in seven starts with the Astros this season, including 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA over 16.2 IP in his last three starts prior to being placed on the IL.
