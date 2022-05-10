Karson Gordon may only be a high school sophomore in physical age. But his track-and-field exploits the last two seasons have been those of a seasoned veteran.
Because of those performances, the Ridge Point High School 10th-grader is one of the fastest-rising stars on the triple jump scene – not just in Texas, but in the country.
“When you triple jump, you can’t just be a good athlete – you have to be technical and be on top of your stuff,” Gordon said last week. “That just makes it feel special to me, because when I do well, it gives me a sense of pride because I know my work has paid off.”
Gordon will be among more than a dozen Fort Bend County track and field athletes headed to the UIL state track meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin this weekend. He qualified for the state meet by jumping 49 feet, 11.5 inches at the Region III-6A meet last week – the second-best Class 6A qualifying time behind fellow FBISD jumper Damilare Olukosi of Travis.
It is the second straight season that Gordon has been a state qualifier in the triple jump, after finishing in fifth place at last year’s state meet as a freshman.
“I really wanted to take that next step (coming into this season),” he said. “This year I’ve got a medal on my mind. I was just happy to make it and show everybody that my hard work has paid off.”
Football was his first love, but Gordon took up triple jump in seventh grade at the urging of his father, who he said was also a triple jumper in his own high school days. And immediately, something clicked.
“As soon as I got into middle school sports, (my dad) was saying ‘I think you should try it,” he said. “I just said ‘OK.’ And it turned out pretty well.”
It has done that and then some. After setting a school record with a jump of 48-2.5 during his freshman season in 2021, Gordon’s 49-11.5 at this year’s regional meet broke his own record. It is also the state’s second-best jump in Class 6A this season according to AthleticNet, as well as the fifth-best jump length in the entire country.
The sophomore credits increased focus on his rest, diet, recovery and training for the improved performance this season. And while the elite results may be surprising to some – especially after he was down for nearly two months with an ankle injury earlier this season – they are not so much for Gordon himself.
“I knew as soon as I got back that I had to really press on the gas,” he said, noting the District 20-6A meet on April 11 was his first post-injury meet. “I wanted it to happen soon, I’m just blessed that it came along at the right time.”
Head coach Anthony Malbrough echoed his star jumper and called him a quick-learning student of the sport.
“(Karson) is a lot different than your average high school athlete, because he understands all the little nuances that go with it,” he said. “He’s not just coming out and jumping every day… He knows about being mentally prepared, knows that it’s about eating, resting and understanding the event itself.”
For Gordon, that mindset is second nature as a dual-sport athlete. He is poised to take over as starting quarterback of the school’s football team next season, and has received early offers from Texas Tech and Washington State on the gridiron as well as Arizona State for track and field.
Such accountability and discipline, he said, is inherent as a quarterback and easily translates over to improving his work in the triple jump. The triple jump is a complex event, he said, where messing up just one phase can throw the whole jump into disarray – thus, focus and discipline are in high demand.
“You can know a lot about it, but to master it is a whole other thing,” he said. “…Everything I do goes into my jumps. It’s really just about holding myself accountable for everything.”
For the time being, Gordon has been one of the state and nation’s best jumpers in the event. And he’s keeping the same focused mindset heading to Austin, with a podium finish in his sights as he seeks a place in Texas high school track history.
“I just have to do what I did (at regionals), and fix those really small things that could’ve gotten me a longer jump,” he said. “I feel like I’ll be ready.”
