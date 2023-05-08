At a recent city council meeting, a group of Missouri City residents raised paddles at council members - pickleball paddles that is -as the rapid area growth of the sport was acknowledged.
Since January, three indoor pickleball courts have been added to the Missouri City Recreation and Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Drive, where residents can register for matches, social events, lessons or even practice drills off of a ball machine.
In March, Fort Bend County Fairground and Parks opened six outdoor courts at Jones Creek Ranch Park, 7714 FM 359, Richmond. Additionally, construction began in April on six more lighted outdoor courts at Harlem Road Park, 701 Harlem Road. Those courts are expected to open in July. Both projects were part of a 2020 parks bond.
First Colony resident Sharon Meyer, USA pickleball ambassador for Sugar Land, also has served in the expansion of the sport as she prompted the City of Sugar Land to repaint tennis courts to accommodate pickleball at 321 7th Street, and had two more courts built through First Colony Community Services Association at 1314 Sheffield Drive, Missouri City.
Meyer, 64, who picked up pickleball in 2018 after her son suggested she try the sport, said she now plays at least once a day.
"As we age, our social group often reduces," she said. "My husband and I can't say that. Our social circle is bigger than ever."
At the Missouri City Recreation & Tennis Center on Monday, Theresa Sauls, 60, agreed while taking a break during a heated match with friends Cheryl Geores, Debbie Titus and Pat Qunones. The longtime avid tennis player said she loves the sense of community that the game provides as well as the compettion.
"It's so much, and there's a sense of personal achievement," the the resident of Fort Bend Houston. She said she now things of pickleball as her "second love" after running.
While pickleball once was primarily played among senior communities, the sport also has caught on with younger generations, largely due to the pandemic, said Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads, an online platform for players to connect.
"All the gyms were shut down [during the pandemic], and there were not a lot of outlets to socialize responsibly outdoors," he said, adding social media posts influenced the rapid demographic growth among younger players.
According to the United States Amateur Pickleball Association's website, pickleball saw a 14.8 percent increase from 2020 to 2021 with a 21 percent growth among players younger than 25 and a 10 percent growth among players older than 55. A February 2023 release by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest growing sport in North America for a second year in a row.
Mackie attributes the sport's rapid growth to the low barrier of entry. Players only need a $30 to $40 paddle, which can be purchased online, and a ball that is similar to a wiffle ball. Unlike other social sports like tennis or golf, which often require years of practice, he said pickleball is "an inclusive sport where you can play for years or play for the first time - and win - that day."
He describes the game as a cross between ping pong, tennis and badminton. Pickleball was founded in Washington in 1965 by former Congressman Joel Pritchad, who could not find badminton rackets for his guests, so he instead brought out ping pong paddles. Pickleball scoring is similar to badminton, but the net is played low and the ball bounces as with tennis.
Mackie said tennis courts often are retrofitted with pickleball lines. Four pickleball courts can fit inside one tennis court. The game can be played as singles or doubles, meaning up to 16 pickleball players could potentially play on a single tennis court at once.
Mackie's website, pickleheads.com, enables players to schedule public or private matches and also lists area pickleball courts with details about each location such as number of courts, open hours, reservation links and the cost. Some courts are open to the public while others include a one-time fee or a membership for use.
Additional reporting by Ken Fountain.
Where to play:
Jones Creek Ranch Park
Six outdoor courts
7714 FM 359, Richmond
Life Time - Sugar Land
Three indoor courts
1331 Highway 6, Sugar Land
www.lifetime.life
Missouri City Recreation and Tennis Center
Three indoor courts
2701 Cypress Point Drive, Missouri City
missouricitytx.gov/1058/Pickleball
Shadow Bend Greatwood Recreation Center 3
Two outdoor courts
1241 Shadow Bend, Sugar Land
Sugar Land City Park
Four lighted, outdoor courts
321 7th Street, Sugar Land
Sugar Land Imperial Park and Recreation Center
Two indoor courts
234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land
Texas Badminton and Pickleball
10 indoor courts
18120 W. Bellfort Bldg D, Richmond
T.W. Davis YMCA
Two outdoor, two indoor courts
911 Thompson Road
Harlem Road Park
*expected to open in July
Six outdoor courts
701 Harlem Road, Richmond
