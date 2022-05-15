The Needville Blue Jays have gotten standout performances on the mound all season long, and their staff kept the line moving in last weekend’s area-round series.
Needville defeated Canyon Lake, 4-2, in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday, moving on to the Region IV-4A quarterfinals for the first time since the 2014 season. In doing so, the Blue Jays avenged last season’s playoff loss to the Hawks in the same round.
Cole Todd hurled 5.1 innings on the mound for Needville in the clincher, allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters. Kody Gibbs homered, while Bryce Nirider and Bo Spitowski each drove in runs. Gibbs also struck out six while throwing a complete game on the mound in Needville’s 4-1 Game 1 victory on May 12, and Nirider had two more RBIs.
The Blue Jays (25-6) are set to square off with Sinton (30-1) in the regional quarterfinals this weekend.
In Class 6A action, the Ridge Point Panthers are in the regional quarterfinals for the third time in five seasons following an area-round sweep over Houston Westside last week. The Panthers won Game 1 by a score of 2-1 in eight innings on Thursday thanks to Carter Groen’s walk-off hit, while Hunter Nichols struck out six in seven shutout innings. Blaine Rhine had two RBIs in a 5-1 win in Game 2 on Friday, and Kellen Grasidar hurled six innings of one-run baseball.
Ridge Point (29-4) will play top-ranked Katy Tompkins (29-2) in the regional quarterfinals.
On the Class 5A front the Foster Falcons’ season ended with a 7-5 loss to La Porte in the area round on Saturday night. The Falcons got a ninth-inning grand slam from Coleman Briggs, but it wasn’t enough to keep their season alive. Foster ended the season with a record of 24-10.
It was the same story for the Fulshear Chargers, who won 8-0 against Crosby on Thursday but dropped a winner-take-all game on Friday. The Chargers ended the 2022 campaign with a 20-11-1 mark.
Softball
The area’s lone softball teams remaining were unable to keep their seasons alive last weekend.
George Ranch staved off elimination with a 3-2 win over Seven Lakes on May 13, but dropped a 7-3 decision to the Lady Spartans on Saturday to end their season in the Region III-6A quarterfinals. The Lady Longhorns ended the season with a 20-11 overall record.
Foster, meanwhile, fell in a regional quarterfinal bout. The Lady Falcons lost 1-0 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday to bring their season to a close with a 31-7 mark.
