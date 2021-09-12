Only two of the area’s local high school football teams remain unbeaten through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.
Fans are likely familiar with one of them in the Marshall Buffalos – who have been a Class 5A powerhouse for much of the past five seasons – while the second team is probably a relative surprise in the Clements Rangers.
Both squads cruised past their opposition last week to keep their unbeaten streaks alive, as Marshall beat Galena Park 48-21 in a District 11-5A opener and Clements blanked Pasadena by a score of 59-0 in its final non-district tune-up.
It is the first time Clements has started 3-0 since the 2009 season, while Marshall has now done so in four consecutive campaigns.
Quarterback Micah Darnell was once again a catalyst for the Rangers in the win over Pasadena on Thursday. Darnell threw touchdown passes of 67 and 27 yards to senior receiver Patrick Smith, who also added a nine-yard rushing touchdown.
Backup quarterback Gunner Chernier had a 77-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, while running back J.R. Mirelles added a 21-yard scoring dash to pace a Rangers offense that put up nearly 400 yards of total offense.
Ja’Koby Banks accounted for four total touchdowns (2 rushing, 2 passing) in this one as the Buffalos continued to roll. Terrance Fontenot caught a 47-yard strike from Banks and added a touchdown run. Jeffrey McWilliams hauled in a 46-yard toss from Banks for his first receiving touchdown of the season.
Hightower 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
The Hurricanes scored early and often, with most of the offensive damage coming courtesy of quarterback K.J. Penson. Penson threw touchdown passes to Caleb Douglas and Kaleb Johnson, while adding a rushing touchdown.
Andrews Missick-Duncombe and Jeremy Payne each added a rushing touchdown for the Hurricanes, who amassed more than 400 total yards of offense in the game.
Travis 20, Cy Falls 13
Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Njoku may need to add “wide receiver” to his resume after this one. The senior signal caller had two touchdowns in the game – one on a keeper, and another where he was on the receiving end of a 67-yard touchdown off a flea flicker early in the first quarter – to lead the Tigers to their first victory of 2021.
Willowridge 57, Northside 0
It was the Eagles’ defense making the most noise in this one, forcing six fumbles against the Panthers on Thursday. Defensive lineman Treylan Williams (3 fumble recoveries) was one of four different Eagles to reel one in, while Steven Olvera and Nate Reams each returned one for a touchdown.
Belleville 48, Stafford 26
Sophomore running back Jamaal Wiley had 19 carries for 101 yards for the Spartans despite the loss. It is the second 100-yard outing of the season for Wiley, who now has four such games in his varsity career.
Last week’s scores
District 10-5A
Hightower 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
District 11-5A
Marshall 48, Galena Park 21
Willowridge 57, Houston Northside 0
Non-District
Clements 59, Pasadena 0
Travis 20, Cy Falls 13
Houston Westside 34, Austin 25
Clear Springs 45, Elkins 3
Alief Taylor 28, Bush 20
C.E. King 28, Ridge Point 26
Stratford 21, Dulles 13
Bellville 48, Stafford 26
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Dulles vs. Clements, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Friday
Ridge Point vs. Austin, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford at Sealy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Marshall vs. Houston Northside, 11 a.m., Hall Stadium
Willowridge vs. Houston Waltrip, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Kempner at Katy Paetow, 6 p.m., Legacy Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.