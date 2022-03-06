Sometimes, Cinderella stories come true in sports. Other times, however, they end in heartbreaking defeat.
The latter happened to the Clements boys’ basketball team last weekend, as the Rangers saw an historic season come to a close with a 61-54 loss to ninth-ranked Atascocita in the Region III-6A semifinals at the Berry Center in Cypress Friday night.
Clements held a slim 24-22 lead entering the halftime break against the Eagles, a perennial contender who has since advanced to the state tournament. However, the Rangers ran out of gas late in the game, and were unable to hold the lead.
Sophomore Bryce Mathews scored 20 points to pace the Rangers’ offensive attack, while Abdullah Olajuwon had a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) to go along with four blocked shots. Divine Ugochukwu also had 14 points and five rebounds for Clements prior to fouling out of the game early in the fourth quarter.
It was the end of the road for the Rangers, closing the book on a historic season. Clements finished the season with a 28-10 overall record, the program’s most wins in nearly two decades. It was also the deepest playoff run in program history, as the Rangers made their first regional semifinal appearance, having never made it past the area round.
The Rangers will graduate six seniors from this year’s squad, including Olajuwon – the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker – and a four-year starter in point guard Jaden Campbell. However, they look to be primed for success next season, as they return their two leading scorers in Ugochukwu and Mathews along with key bench contributor Chuks Egbo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.